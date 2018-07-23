As Love Island's Jack discusses heartbreak, this is how an expert says you should really get over a break up

Love Island might be known for its merciless dumpings, but this year’s series has opened up the conversation around a topic many of us are familiar with: Heartbreak.

Semi-professional footballer Jack Fowler told his fellow Islanders about a particularly painful breakup, admitting that he “cried all the time” and lost weight after he and his ex decided to call it a day.

“Especially being a guy, sometimes it is hard to voice how your feel,” he explained. “I have been through heartache… and it’s not nice. Talking to the others about it was quite refreshing, because guys, we don’t really do that.”

Anyone who has gone through a painful breakup will know that nursing a broken heart isn’t easy. Sometimes it can take months to feel like yourself again, while it can often take years to move on and grow past the hurt.

But there are ways to get over an emotional stumbling block more quickly, even if you think you’ve lost ‘The One’.

We spoke to Rachel Davies, a counsellor from relationship support charity Relate, to find out the mechanics of heartbreak, and a few coping mechanisms you can use to get over a big break up.

Why does heartbreak hurt so badly?

“One of the reasons heartbreak hurts so much is that when we want something, we invest in it and when it’s not going to happen, it can feel like we’ve wasted our time and our feelings.

“It can also leave us feeling exposed – we’ve shared parts of ourselves and in opening up, we make ourselves vulnerable. This is a good thing when it’s reciprocated, but can hurt when it’s not.

Relationships can leave us feeling vulnerable (Thinkstock/PA)

“When we feel hurt it can trigger feelings of hurt from the past, particularly if we’ve had our heart broken before. So as well as feeling bad about this break up, we’re also feeling the emotion from upsets in the past. Sometimes this goes way back and can be pain that we experienced when we were young, such as if our parents broke up. Emotions are complicated things and all of these past hurts can be reactivated even if we’re not consciously aware of that happening.

“If you don’t think this is the case, then remember a time when you’ve welled up at a sad film or music and you thought you were overreacting. It’s the same thing – emotions don’t come with neat labels about their causes. If we feel sad, we can be feeling sad about a lot of things.”

What are some of the negative health effects of heartbreak?

“Heartbreak impacts everyone differently, but a common pattern is not being able to switch off, which can lead to feeling stressed and ruminating about your ex all of the time, not being able to sleep, feeling edgy and anxious and not being able to swallow – almost feeling that the lump in your throat stops you from eating.

Can't eat can't sleep can't do nothing except cry. Stupid heartbreak. — min (@yasmien) July 23, 2018

“Another common pattern is overcompensating, which can lead to overeating and gaining weight, over exercising, going out all of the time, trying very hard to get together with someone new or making dramatic life changes such as quitting a job or studying.

“Anxiety can also mean that what’s going on emotionally starts to feel physical and you may get aches and pains and/or worry something really serious is going on.”

Why is it often particularly hard for men to open up about heartbreak?

“Men are socially conditioned to keep feelings in from a young age, being told to ‘Be brave’, ‘Don’t be a cry baby’, and to ‘Man-up’.

we should normalize men talking about mental health and feelings. they should not feel trapped or think it’s threatening their masculinity. no matter what sex,race, sexual orientation etc is your feelings are important and valid. — hinata (@makloubae) May 23, 2018

“Many men don’t want to keep this tough facade up but when it comes to sharing their feelings, they don’t have the years of experience to draw on that women tend to have.

“There can also be competitiveness in male relationships that gets in the way of sharing heartbreak and encourages men to make out that they don’t care. Suggesting you were going to end it anyway, being negative about your ex or getting back out there to meet someone new straightaway are all examples of hiding the pain.”

What are some coping strategies for dealing with the pain?

1. Let go

“Decide to focus on what you can control and not what you can’t. You couldn’t have prevented the break up but you can control how you respond. Even making the decision to do this can help you feel better.

“If you have a tendency to replay everything that went wrong, who said what to whom and how you could have done things differently, then recognise that this is energy sapping, and you can use this energy better elsewhere.

“If it persists, then give yourself 20 minutes, once a day, to write these thoughts down and then do something else. Reduce the time you do this so it becomes once a week, and eventually once a fortnight.”

2. Allow yourself time to grieve

“They say a relationship is a bit like a bereavement and just like this, it will take time – so don’t be too tough on yourself, or expect to bounce back straightaway. Allow yourself recovery time in whatever way works for you e.g. you may want to avoid places you went to together for a few weeks, or spend time with people who care and can nurture you.”

3. Don’t be tempted to stalk your ex online

Don’t be tempted to Instagram stalk (Thinkstock/PA)

“Don’t keep punishing yourself by checking what they’re doing on social media or quizzing mutual friends – it won’t help you and can even slow your recovery from the pain.”

4. Focus on you

“Doing things that are good for you and that you may have neglected recently, like seeing friends, spending time with family and doing things for fun, can all help. Now is the time to find new hobbies, new friends and to be positively selfish.”

5. Don’t blame yourself

You likely aren’t solely to blame (Thinkstock/PA)

“Don’t take responsibility for everything that went wrong, especially if you have low self-esteem. It’s likely that at least half of the responsibility rests with your ex. If you feel you’re in a pattern of negative relationships, then use being single as a time to reassess what you want from your next one, and consider talking to a professional so that you can form happier relationships in the future. ”

You can find out more about Relate’s services at relate.org.uk.

