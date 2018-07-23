Jonathan Gold and 6 more of the world's most influential food critics

Following the death of the beloved LA Times food critic, we take a look at him and his fellow greatest food writers.

It’s argued that French lawyer Alexandre Balthazar Laurent Grimod de la Reynière – who was famous during Napoleon’s time – invented the restaurant review.

Following the death of Jonathan Gold, one of the industry’s true greats, we celebrate the work of some of the most important food critics to ever eat and then write about it…

1. Jonathan Gold



He was the first food critic to win a Pulitzer Prize, and was best known for opening up the different communities and food cultures of LA (most recently he was working at the LA Times). He once said: “I write about taco stands and fancy French restaurants to try to get people less afraid of their neighbours and to live in their entire city instead of sticking to their one part of town.”

2. A. A. Gill



The Sunday Times food critic was famed for being incessantly embroiled in controversy as well as for his extraordinary vocabulary (despite being dyslexic) and biting wit. He also rather wonderfully dictated his columns over the phone to the Times – talk about old school.

3. Ruth Reichl



New Yorker Reichl edited influential Gourmet Magazine before it closed in 2015 and wrote restaurant criticism for the New York Times where it was claimed she had the power to ‘make or break’ a restaurant, depending on her judgement.

4. Jay Rayner



The Guardian writer has been called the ‘world’s most feared’ restaurant critic – just check out his review of the three Michelin-starred Le Cinq in Paris, which went viral. You can always trust him when it comes to meat, the man is a connoisseur.

5. Craig Claiborne



Claiborne became the food editor of The New York Times in 1957 and is lauded for introducing the American public to food from around the globe. He also famously (and controversially) racked up a £3,000 tab at Parisian restaurant Chez Denise.

6. François Simon



Simon, formerly of French paper Le Figaro, is rumoured to have been the inspiration for the austere and terrifying food critic in the 2007 animation Ratatouille, Anton Ego. Quite the claim to fame.

7. Marina O’Loughlin



Incredibly well respected, O’Loughlin (The Sunday Times, formerly, The Guardian) wins seemingly every food critic award available, and still has her anonymity intact. Her Instagram will make you very hungry.

