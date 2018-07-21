Hotels where you can make music - and possibly even find fame

Launch a new career at these properties with their own recording studios.

Who hasn’t let loose with a night of karaoke on holiday? Singing your heart out after a day at the beach is all part of the ‘summer fun’ experience.

But if your musical ambitions go beyond a resort bar, you might want to consider a stay at one of these hotels equipped with their own recording studios and DJ facilities.

La Pirogue, Mauritius



This beachside residence recently launched a professional recording studio, designed to attract both budding musicians and amateurs keen to lay down a track in between getting a tan. The ‘Sounds’ studio has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of coconut trees and sandy beaches, where guests can record a soundtrack with a video to take home, or even rent the studio for a week. There’s also the option to learn engineering skills. Rooms from £180 per night. Book here.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Ibiza, Spain

The Pioneer Suite (Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel/PA)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna have both famously booked the Pioneer Suite at Ibiza’s popular beachside party hotel (although not together!). With hot tubs on the terrace and a set of Pioneer decks, the room is a DJ’s dream. For newcomers, the hotel runs DJ workshops (approx. 300 euros for two hours). But if you’d rather sit back and relax, a DJ butler can do the mixing honours. Superior Double Rooms (The Club) at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel are priced from 193.20 Euros B&B based on two sharing. The Pioneer DJ Suite is approx. 380 Euros B&B based on two sharing. Book here.

Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock, St Barths

Used by stars such as Jay-Z, this 16,000ft private villa has its own recording studio just steps from the Caribbean Sea. It’s equipped with the mixing desk John Lennon used to record Imagine, and also has electric guitars and a drum kit available for use. Designed to look like a yacht on land, the property has its own cinema and a pool with pink lights. Elegant Resorts offers seven nights from £96,715 (low season) to £129,170 (high season).

