How to eat your way round a festival on a budget

Festivals can seriously damage your pocket - here's how to stay fed, without breaking the bank.

Whether you’ve just recovered from the brilliance of Latitude, or are gearing up for Bestival, any festival-goer knows that the biggest outlay after your ticket and travel, is likely food and booze.

You don’t want to miss out on all the street-food van deliciousness – but there are ways to be savvy, so you get a taste of what’s on offer without emptying your entire bank account in the process. Here’s how…

Take your own breakfast

Stock up on bananas, cereal bars, apples, individually wrapped pain au chocolat and brioche buns, or tins of baked beans – if the thought of eating them cold, straight from the can, doesn’t turn your stomach. They’re easy to transport, don’t require heating up and are cheap as chips – certainly far less pricey than splashing out on a breakfast bap every morning from the nearest fast food van.

Pack snacks for drunken hunger pangs

There’s nothing better than ordering a burger or a kebab to eat on the long, tipsy walk back to your tent, but it’ll cost you. Instead, fill your tent with salty, carby snacks to take the edge off. We vote for crisps, peanuts and biscuits – and lots of them. And stay away from that kebab van.

Avoid adding on extras

The odd £1 here or there for extra halloumi, hot sauce, jalapenos or to double up your burger, really begins to add up if you scale up on every meal. Stick with the basic offering and save some pennies.

Work at the festival

Volunteer stewards don’t just get free entry in exchange for working shifts; depending on the charity you sign up with, you’re often given meal tickets, or entitled to dinners in the on site staff catering tent.

Look out for freebies

Whether it’s oat milk samples, flatbread offcuts, nuggets of vegan cheese or handouts at talks in the food tent, don’t be shy – every free bite means you’re less likely to spend all your train fair home on more bao buns.

Take a reusable water bottle

You may be planning to only consume cider, but there will come moments when you’re gasping for a drink of water, and buying prepackaged bottles of it can be pricey (not to mention bad news for the environment). Instead, carry around a reusable bottle – you’ll be saving cash and helping the planet.

Share meals with your mates

We’re not saying go hungry, but if you scout out the food vendors offering decent sized portions (specifically, pizza), why not split two meals between three of you? It’ll keep costs down, save on waste, and mean you’ll get to try more food from around the festival.

© Press Association 2018