These are the most expensive airports to park at

Few things are more exciting than heading to the airport before jetting off on holidays, which is something many of us are gearing up for as many schools break up today.

However, along with leaving your passport at home, a sure-fire way to dampen the holiday spirit is the daylight robbery of paying for parking at the airport.

New research done by Admiral compares parking prices across 30 UK airports, finding that British tourists are having to pay significantly more than travellers at European airports.

All four of Heathrow’s passenger terminals make the top 10 (Tim Ockenden/PA)

The dubious accolade for most expensive car park goes to Luton airport, where a pre-booked standard space will cost you an eyewatering £255 for a fortnight (compared to the significantly less £191 it cost last year).

Unsurprisingly, the top five worst offenders are all London airports – however, there is quite a price jump between Luton and the airport in second place.

The next most expensive place to park at is London Gatwick’s South terminal, where a pre-booked spot for a fortnight costs £175.

Parking at Bristol International Airport (Ben Birchall/PA)

London City and then London Heathrow’s Terminals Two and Three come in next, and the sixth spot is the first airport outside of London. Sorry Bristolians, your holiday parking isn’t going to come cheap at £155 for two weeks.

Compare all these to the cheapest airport on the list – Belfast International. Happy Northern Irish travellers will only have to shell out £63 for two weeks parking, which is definitely a much better deal than Luton is offering at £4.50 a day, rather than around £18.

Next time you’re booking a holiday and think you’ve nabbed a sweet deal on flights, it’s worth checking how much parking will cost at that particular airport. As this list shows, parking is a hidden cost that can definitely do damage to your travelling budget.

© Press Association 2018