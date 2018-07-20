The 7 best honeymoon destinations according to Instagram

Choosing a honeymoon destination can be daunting and with so much choice, how do you find a location that is going to be the perfect place to enjoy your post-wedded bliss?

Honeymoon specialists Kuoni have conducted research during which they analysed over two million #honeymoon Instagram posts, published over the last five years, to see which destinations came out on top. The results are in…

7. Greece

Not surprisingly, Greece has made it on the list with over 24,000 mentions thanks to its luxurious islands and beautiful beaches, perfect for romantic strolls with your other half. Situated in southern Europe, Greece is rich in historical sites and delicious cuisine. Santorini was one of the most popular key words in posts about Greece, well known for its white-washed buildings and photo-worthy sunsets. With hundreds of Greek islands to choose from, it’s a picturesque paradise that would make a memorable destination for any newlyweds.

6. Hawaii

Hawaii has become a firm favourite with honeymooners everywhere due to its warm climate and tropical surroundings. A US state made up of a collection of different-sized islands, its volcanic scenery is stunning and has secured it 29,000 mentions on honeymoon Instagram posts. The Island of Oahu is especially worth a visit thanks to its iconic beaches, Chinatown and buzzing nightlife.

5. Mexico

Another favourite with Instagrammers and reaching almost 30,000 mentions, is Mexico. Coastal city Cancun was tagged in nearly half of the posts thanks to its endless excursion opportunities. Take a tour of an eco-park or explore one of the many coral reefs, then dine on a boat at sunset to really make the most of your visit.

4. Italy

The second European destination on the list, amazing food and historic cities make Italy the fourth most Instagrammed honeymoon destination with over 37,000 mentions. Whether it’s wine-tasting in rural Tuscany, taking a trip on a gondola in Venice or seeing the spectacular sites of Rome, your trip is likely to be a memorable one.

3. Thailand

With over 38,000 mentions, Thailand made it in the top three because of its amazing wildlife, bustling cities and serene islands. Perfect for those who want both adventure and relaxation on their honeymoon, head to vibrant Bangkok for delicious street food and historic temples, and then visit one of the many Thai islands for the ultimate romantic escape.

2. The Maldives

For a once in a lifetime trip, you need a special location. The Maldives has been the destination of choice for many famous newlyweds including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan. Its stunning beaches and coral reefs, alongside its picturesque sunsets, make it the perfect spot for any honeymoon. No wonder it got 52,000 mentions on Instagram.

1. Bali

At the top of the list with an impressive 70,600 mentions is Bali, an island and province of Indonesia, boasting tropical rainforests, luxurious spas and beautiful beaches. Many resorts have private villas and pools for couples that want to relax, and there are plenty of activities on offer for the more adventurous, such as going on a jungle trek or surfing.

