20 ideas for spending summer on a shoestring

If your budget is looking tight, here's how to make those pennies go further.

Having fun in the sun can cause havoc for your bank balance. But there are some savvy ways you could make some cool savings, and still have a great time.

Here, Anita Naik, lifestyle editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, offers 20 top tips to help you have an enjoyable summer on a shoestring…

1. Make the most of free attractions. Whatever your interests, plenty of places have free entry. From museums to local walking groups and sightseeing hotspots, there’s no shortage of free events over the summer. Check out your local paper or website to find out what’s on.

2. Take inspiration from the UK’s beautiful gardens – many of which may be normally private but open to the public on special ‘open garden’ days. Alternatively, get closer to nature by visiting your local pick-your-own farm and spend the day outdoors while also having some fresh fruit or veg to take home.

3. Travel in groups. Check out transport operators’ websites to take advantage of group deals, such as 2-4-1 or buy-one-get-one-free offers and family packages.

4. Check out discounts and vouchers to get cut-price offers on everything from eating out, to theatre tickets and sight-seeing experiences.

5. Go BYOB. Excited to finally get pals or family together for a catch-up this summer? Look for restaurants that allow you to bring your own alcohol, so you can then pick up a nice bottle without a hefty price tag. Some don’t even charge corkage.

6. Make-up wearers know that warmer weather often means a shake-up of your cosmetics bag. Try beauty websites which stock a wide range of popular brands, often at cheaper prices.

7. Bring the fun to your own home and host a picnic or barbecue in your back garden for family and friends. To cut back on food costs, ask each guest to bring a dish along.

8. Fancy heading indoors for a bit? Look out for theatre discounts. Matinee performances can work out relatively inexpensive, just head down a bit early and see what last-minute tickets are available.

9. There are free festivals all over the UK to suit many tastes. Keep an eye on social media to find them.

10. Even if festivals aren’t for you, tents, wellies and sleeping bags can all fall in price at this time of year as outdoor stores compete. Pack the car one weekend and head to a campsite and try sleeping under the stars.

11. Remember to stock up on cash before you head out to an event, or you may be left with little choice but to use a cash machine that will charge you to withdraw your own money.

12. Get your timing right with flights. Booking indirect flights with longer stopovers can potentially mean cheaper airfares, and might offer a nice break to explore another destination for several hours on the way to your final stop.

13. Don’t get caught out by card fees. Before going away, check any charges for using your card abroad. Some card apps even allow you to keep a track of your spending and send you live updates on your balance – meaning you can stay on top of your finances wherever you are.

14. Keep a look out for restaurants and activities where kids can eat or enter for free – these offers often appear over the summer holidays.

15. Many families may prefer a staycation over the summer, which can really keep costs down. Avoid mealtime tantrums – and cut the costs – by taking your own packed lunches and snacks on day trips.

16. Make the outdoors your gym. Rather than paying gym fees, get into shape outdoors. Some public parks also have fitness equipment you can use for free. Or just get out with the bikes or for a run or kick-about.

17. The cost of maintaining the garden can be expensive at this time of year. Look for local gardening groups, where you can swap plants or buy them for a few pence. You may also pick up some new gardening tips.

18. Save on transport costs by walking to work if you can.

19. If you’re going away, consider putting your home on a holiday letting website, which could help you cover the cost of your holidays.

20. Want to see your favourite act play but can’t justify the ticket price? Look out for people looking to sell their tickets at the last minute. Occasionally, people may be happy to accept less than face value.

