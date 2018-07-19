Where 9 celebrities have been on holiday so far this summer

From Mexico to Japan, these, apparently, are the places to be.

Celebs – they really are like us. Just like everyone else, they’ve all been jetting off on their summer holidays.

However, that’s probably where the similarities between us and famous people stop. Far from your average package deal situation, celebrities have been soaking up the rays in some seriously incredible locations all over the world – and they’ve been posting every sun-filled photo on Instagram.

Take a look at where nine different celebs have chosen to holiday so far this summer – either for vacation inspo or just a bit of wanderlust.

1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

Powerhouse couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z managed to find some time off from touring with their On The Run II tour to take the family to Cannes.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Few things scream luxury like a holiday on the French Riviera, and the Carters really looked to be settling into it. Obviously Beyoncé’s wardrobe is a bit more upmarket than your average vacation garms – she’s rocking a Temperley London mini dress that costs an eye watering $1,095.

2. Rita Ora

Peach Bellini anyone? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jun 5, 2018 at 8:00am PDT

Singer Rita Ora debuted a new flame-coloured hairdo on holiday in Tuscany with her boyfriend Andrew Watt.

During the same trip she also visited the city of Verona, which is where Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet is set. Luckily, her holiday looked to be a whole lot more light-hearted than that.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow

Green lagoon @costapalmas A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 28, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow loves Mexico so much she’s been to Costa Palmas twice in two months alone this year. Located on the Baja California Sur, it’s also a favourite of Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney.

@costapalmas 🤸🏼‍♂️ A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 28, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

Earlier this year, Paltrow hit up Costa Palmas with a bunch of her girlfriends (including Cameron Diaz and Stella McCartney) for her hen do, and returned with her new husband Brad Falchuk for their honeymoon. You know what they say – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

4. Adwoa Aboah

Staying on the theme of impossibly white sands and blue waters is supermodel Adwoa Aboah, who headed to the Maldives in April – presumably to recover from fashion week madness.

You really can emulate Aboah’s holiday if you wanted to; her lime green bikini comes from I.AM.GIA – even though that particular colour is sold out, you can get the black version here.

Once you’ve sorted your bikini, head to the luxury 5-star Coco Bodu Hithi resort, which makes up an entire, pristine island with villas built out over the water.

5. Kim Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian is on holiday, you’ll definitely know it – back in April she visited Turks and Caicos with her family and sister Kourtney, and over the course of the trip posted a tonne of photos on Instagram.

Luckily, she has more than enough different types of bikinis so as not to double up (heaven forbid).

6. Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi

While most of these holidays involve a beach and a bikini, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi went down the adventure route. They travelled to Africa for DeGeneres’ 60th birthday, visiting countries like Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Enjoying her birthday gift @edwildlifefund A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:12am PDT

One of the coolest places they stayed in was the Singita Resort, located in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. De Rossi shared a snap of the couple having breakfast, and you know that they are surrounded by beautiful wildlife and nature.

Bush breakfast @singita_ explore #tanzania A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

7. Ashley Graham

Supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin went for full romance with their holiday to Lake Como. This is a particular favourite spot of celebrities, with the likes of George Clooney having owned a house there in the past.

This was actually a working holiday for Graham, who walked in a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show when she was out there. The setting and her outfit seriously makes it look like she’s straight out of a Federico Fellini movie.

8. Karlie Kloss

Konnichiwa ✌️🇯🇵🍣 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

Most celebs go on holiday to get away from the crowds, but not supermodel Karlie Kloss. Instead, she headed to Japan, visiting the bustling cities of Tokyo and Kyoto.

From her Tokyo snap it looks like she visited the Harajuku district – famous for being full of bright colours, “kawaii” (cute) clothes and a whole lot of experimental fashion.

🌸✨Kyoto✨🌸 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 14, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

Things definitely seemed a bit calmer when Kloss headed to Kyoto – known as Japan’s spiritual centre, it’s full of around 2,000 temples and shrines, with Zen gardens dotted about.

9. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger has been having a pretty sweet 2018 in terms of holidays – earlier in the year she celebrated her 40th birthday in Mykonos, Greece, and last week she was in Vietnam.

We hope she managed to find some time to go on a boat trip around Ha Long Bay, and have a look at all of the iconic floating islands.

