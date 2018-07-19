A New Zealand firm is trialling four-day working weeks and it's been a massive success

78% of employees at Kiwi company Perpetual Guardian said the move meant that they were able to successfully manage their work-life balance.

Even if you have the career of your dreams, most of us have felt the strain of trying to fit in our everyday life commitments around the cold, hard fact that you have to be at your desk from Monday to Friday.

We spend more time with our co-workers than we do with our friends and family, and when you factor in the reality that many companies expect you to be on emails outside of office hours, it’s safe to say that many of us feel like we have a pretty poor work-life balance here in the UK.

For years, wellbeing experts have been touting the benefits of a four-day working week, but now a company in New Zealand has taken the plunge and tried it out.

And guess what? The shorter working week has proved a massive success.

Perpetual Guardian, a company that manages wills and trusts, found that 78% of its employees were more able to successfully manage their work-life balance by working from Monday to Thursday – an increase of 24%.

The 240 staff at the Kiwi company began experimenting with shorter working weeks over March and April of this year, after founder Andrew Barnes decided that the move would help his staff focus on the job on those days that they were in the office.

The lucky employees, who worked four eight hour days but were paid for five, saw their overall life satisfaction increase by 5%.

4-DAY WORK WEEK TRIAL“I want people in my organisations to be the best they can be in the office but I want them to be the best they can be outside the office at home with their families.” That’s what our CEO, Andrew Barnes, had to say about the… https://t.co/LiAaFO4ULO — Perpetual Guardian (@PerpetualGuardn) July 18, 2018

As well as an increase in happiness (and who isn’t striving for that?), workers who clocked in less time at Perpetual Guardian reported a 7% decrease in stress levels, with an extra day off boosting job satisfaction, confidence in their bosses and creativity.

Why is working less so good for your wellbeing?

There’s no denying that stress is one of the biggest hazards in the workplace today. Last year, 12.5million working days were lost in the UK because of work-related stress, depression or anxiety, with 44% of cases citing workload as the reason.

We all know that stress isn’t just horrible to deal with, it’s also bad for our health – it can heighten the risk of high blood pressure and strokes, while leading to long-term mental health problems like anxiety, insomnia and depression. Research has also found that working long hours increases the risk of excessive drinking.

Life update: my parents have identified my source of stress! It is not the fact I wake up every day at 5 AM and have a 45 hour work week in addition to full sched of classes. Nope! It is my one cup of coffee a day, the only good thing in my life — HilDro (@hilarydroke) July 17, 2018

Not only is workplace stress having a negative effect on employees’ health but, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 66% of employees surveyed said that stress made it “difficult to focus, leading to mistakes, missed deadlines, lateness and trouble getting along with co-workers”.

While it hits workers hardest on an individual level, it’s also racking up a pretty grim economic cost for the country – over £5billion a year, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

So, if it’s good for boosting your physical and mental health, it’s no surprise there are statistics to support the idea that shorter working days can help to get the best work out of you – particularly if you work in a creative job.

All week I have only had stress dreams about work so yea it’s been a long week — Misha Talapatra (@misha912) July 19, 2018

I have been so stressed about work feeling like I'm not getting anything done. I just checked my weekly goals and realized that I have completed 6 of 14 goals; some of which have been on my list for weeks. An additional 6 tasks are in some phase of completion.#Perspective — Bethany – a.k.a. B Rae (@braesunny) July 19, 2018

A report about productivity by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development found that countries like the Netherlands, which currently have four day working weeks as standard, show extremely high productivity numbers.

The study also found that satisfied employees who work shorter hours are more productive and creatively engaged than stressed or overworked employees.

So should we all be moving to four day working weeks?

There’s certainly an appetite for it in Britain. A recent YouGov survey found that most people (57%) would support introducing a four day working week in the UK, with 71% saying that it would make Britain happier.

“Progressive businesses understand that a flexible and diverse workforce benefits productivity, efficiency and ultimately profitability,” says Unum UK HR director Liz Walker.

“So many employees can now work anywhere, and at any time,” she continues, “and advancing technology will only increase the opportunity for businesses and their employees to work flexibly.

“As well as increasing productivity, giving employees flexibility is known to reduce stress and absenteeism. Maintaining the mental health of the workforce is an increasing concern to employers and flexible working can be a key element to this.”

Walker believes that company cultures which focus on employee wellbeing are ultimately in the best interest of bosses, as they result in a more engaged and productive workforce.

“Flexible working and policies that support work/life integration as well as providing comprehensive benefits are key to achieving this,” she says.

“Employers also need to remember a flexible working policy alone is not enough. A policy is only as good as the manager implementing it and businesses need to ensure flexibility is inherent in the culture of the business and the mutual benefits of a flexible approach are consistently understood.”

