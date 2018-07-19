Morning after pills are being made available at UK festivals this summer

UK festivals, including Bestival, Leeds and Rize, will be offering morning after pills and free condoms to their attendees this summer, following research showing one in six young people have a one-night-stand while at a festival.

The festivals are teaming up with mobile pharmacy, Medicine Man. The service will provide free advice and condoms to safeguard against unwanted pregnancies and other sexual health concerns, as well as the emergency morning-after pill ellaOne – which will be available without a prescription but festival-goers will have to pay for it.

Research by Spaseekers earlier this year revealed the UK festivals where attendees were most likely to engage in sexual activity, and both Bestival and Leeds Festival featured in the top 10.

The study of 500 festival goers showed that those who attended Bestival admitted to having sex with an average of two people over the festival’s duration, while those who went to Parklife were most likely to kiss someone – an average of 2.17 people over the weekend.

Head of policy and public affairs at Brook, a young people’s sexual health charity, Lisa Hallgarten, says: “We fully support this development to encourage young people to stay safe at festivals. Condoms, including internal condoms, are the only form of contraception to protect against both unwanted pregnancy and STIs and if used correctly, are 98% effective.

“If young people are provided with emergency contraception (EC) at festivals, we would expect this to be given in line with good practice. They would need to be asked the right questions about their health to ensure that they are given the most effective type of EC for them.”

The Medicine Man pharmacy units will be signposted at the festivals.

