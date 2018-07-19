13 stylish boho buys for colourful, carefree decor

Who doesn't love those relaxed, free-spirit vibes? Sam Wylie-Harris reveals the pieces to shop now.

Inspired by holiday vibes and artisans, here’s how to embrace your inner boho at home, with jewel colours, rich trimmings and quirky pieces.

This is a relaxed style that will add a dash of panache to your home …

1. A By Amara Gallery Tassel Throw, £90; Gallery Tassel Cushion, £40, and Regale Pom Pom Cushion, £45, Amara

(Amara/PA)

Textiles in glorious colours are always key to creating an eclectic space. Think generous, oversized tassels and vibrant hues clashing with sunset shades – this terrific trio sets the tone and can be draped and styled with any sofa, armchair or bedding.

2. A By Amara Bahia Pom Pom Baskets with Lid – Set of 2 – Multicolour, £140, Amara

(Amara/PA)

Decorative woven baskets, embellished with colourful pom-poms, are genius for storing all your bits and bobs – shoes, accessories or magazines could all be stylishly stowed. They are also right on the boho trend with their natural weave and vibrant colours.

3. Arthouse Eastern Palace Medallion Wall Art, currently reduced to £27.99 from £34.99, Very

(Very/PA)

Every boho traveller loves a special memento, and this patterned wall hanging lends itself perfectly to the look – without you actually having to travel far and wide to barter for it in a bustling market.

4. Yankee Candle Coconut Splash, Warm Desert Wind, Tropical Jungle and Misty Mountains, £23.99 each, from the Just Go Candle Range, YankeeCandle.co.uk (other items, stylist’s own)

(Yankee Candle/PA)

One of the most important senses is smell, and home fragrance is a fast track to achieving the right ambience with just a strike of a match. We love these new scented statement pieces from Yankee Candle.

5. Libra Wooden Storage Trunks in Rattan & Metal Finish with Leather Handle, £169 for Set of 2, Homelia.com

(Homelia/PA)

Globetrotting is all part of the DNA for living a carefree boho life, but even nomads need a place to rest their carefully curated decos, tribal finds and fringe and feathers. These vintage-style suitcases not only pack a punch with their decorative finish and rattan accents, but can be used to hold seasonal linens and cosy throws and look the part all year round.

6. Mantis Light Natural Solid Mango 6 Drawer Large Sideboard, currently reduced to £399 from £448.24; Jasmine Bamboo Spice Fabric Accent Chair, currently reduced to £329.99 from £349.22, Jasmine Cosmo Duck Egg Fabric Round Footstool, currently reduced to £94.99 from £99.97, and Kyoto Lamp, currently reduced to £99 from £199.25, Oak Furniture Land (other items, stylist’s own)

(Oak Furniture Land/PA)

A statement dresser, with artisan detailing and quirky features such as squared drawer knobs (which you can hang a tassel or charm from), not only looks the part but proves that boho can also be practical. Style it with an all-important pouffe and bright throw rug for maximum effect.

7. Aloe in Patterned Pot, £10, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

Aloe imbibes thoughts of exotic destinations, and with this black and white pot channelling the nomad mono trend too, there’s nothing in the boho rule book that says faux won’t do the job.

8. Alpana Mexicana Print Chair, £395, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is very much in vogue right now, with the current exhibition at the V&A London offering a fresh perspective on her life story. Showcasing personal artefacts and clothing which haven’t seen the light of day for 50 years, we think this Fifties-style Mexicana print chair is a celebration in itself, to showcase the beauty of her Mexican heritage and exuberant style.

9. Geo Floral Rug, Grey, from £95-£250, Next

(Next/PA)

A lovely addition to any plush pad, this throw rug has enough detailing to make it interesting without grabbing all the attention. The subtle grey hues and pretty floral pattern will look splendid against a wooden floor, or jute flooring.

10. JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, £49.99 each, JBL.com

(JBL/PA)

Clip these dinky speakers anywhere – even on a woven basket or tieback – and surround yourself with perfect sound. JBL’s new portable Bluetooth speakers come in a wide range of colours and as well as being waterproof, each speaker features signature sound for powerful bass and crystal-clear audio for your summer playlist.

11. Pom-Poms Garland Kit – Pastels, £9.99, WoolCoutureCompany.com

(Wool Couture Company/PA)

A creative way to make the most of a new hobby, this garland kit has enough merino wool yarn to make six pom-poms, and with a colour code of teal, pale blue, mink blush, natural cream, pink blush and lavender, it can tie in with all your creative decorating schemes.

12. Large Mexicana Paper Cups, £4.95 for Set of 12 in assorted designs, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

With a bright, funky palate and charming illustration of Frida, these cute cups combine rich jewel colours that are just the ticket for a margarita or tequila laced cocktail to enjoy al fresco.

13. Ostuni White Basket Blue Poms Poms, currently reduced to £33.50 from £48, Brissi.com

(Brissi/PA)

What’s different about this basket is there’s room for a small throw or blanket, but you could also use it to style up an empty hearth and fill it with bunches of fragrant lavender to pick up the blue in the pom-poms.

© Press Association 2018