6 pro hacks for cleaning your barbecue this summer

Summer is in full swing, which means barbecues are being lit and sausages are sizzling every weekend all over the country. But the more you throw burgers, chicken skewers or halloumi on the grill, the more you have to clean it – and why do they seem so difficult to clean?

It’s tempting to forget about the gathering grease and burnt bits until you have friends and family around again, but that increases the risk of food poisoning and shortens the life of your beloved grill.

Thankfully, Michelin-starred chef Steve Smith, from Bohemia Bar & Restaurant in Jersey, has some clever tips for cleaning the barbie after it’s worked hard for your meaty banquet.

1. Preheat the grill before cleaning it

This way, the grease and food will scrape off easily.

2. Rub vegetable oil over the grill

To prevent rust, clean the grill with soapy water after cooking, then rinse and dry immediately. Then rub vegetable oil across the grill to prevent rust.

3. Use an onion

This may sound bizarre, but to help remove stubborn grit, place a half cut onion on the end of a fork and rub onto a hot grill.

4. Never throw water over the coals

If you’re using a charcoal grill, don’t throw cold water over the coals after cooking – this will create more of a mess.

5. Clean it with beer

Pour half a bottle of beer over a heated barbecue and rub with newspaper for a clean grill – then you can enjoy the rest of the beer yourself!

6. Mix baking soda and water to burn off food remains

Make a paste with baking soda and water, then cover the grill in it with a wire brush. Let it dry for 15 minutes, before wiping the grill with a dry cloth. Place it over the hot coals for 15 minutes to burn off any remains before cooking the food.

