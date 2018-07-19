Japan has a new Snoopy-themed hotel - 7 things we know so far

Sleep in the company of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

Fans of classic comic book character Snoopy can eat, drink and sleep in the company of their favourite hound at a new hotel themed around the stories written by Charles M. Schulz.

Opening on August 1 in Kobe, in the Hyōgo prefecture of Japan, the three-storey, 18-room property is already creating quite a buzz. Here’s what we know so far about Japan’s coolest new hotel opening…

(2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

1. The homely hotel concept was inspired by a scene in the comic books where Snoopy’s bird friends feel comfortable enough to fall asleep at his house. Hence the hotel’s slogan: “It’s nice to have a home where your guests feel comfortable.”

(2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

2. Each floor has its own theme: imagine, happy and love.

The Peanuts Cafe (2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

3. There will be a Peanuts Cafe on the ground floor offering the same menu as the Peanuts Cafe in Tokyo’s Nakameguro neighbourhood. Expect to find goose egg sliders, named after Charlie Brown’s baseball team, and peanut butter milkshakes – only available for take-out.

The Peanuts Diner (2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

4. A sit-down diner on the third floor will serve breakfast to guests along with authentic dishes from Kobe throughout the day and evening.

(2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

5. Rooms will be available to reserve from July 20, costing from ¥30,000 (approximately £203) per night with breakfast.

(2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

6. The hotel is located near the city’s Ikuta Shrine and Kobe City Hall Observation Deck.

(2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

7. Kobe can be reached by Shinkansen train from Kyoto and Hiroshima, and is approximately 20 miles from Osaka’s international airport.

(2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC/PA)

How to get there

Inside Japan (0117 370 9730) offers three nights at The Peanuts hotel, two nights on Miyajima (via Hiroshima) and two nights in Osaka from £2569pp. The package includes international flights (from London to Osaka) all accommodation, all transport between destinations in Japan (including the Hello Kitty bullet train), airport transfers and a street food tour of Osaka.

For more information on the region, visit Setouchitrip.

