The UK is set to see more sharks as the seas warm up - where can you spot them and are any of them dangerous?

A new ‘Shark Map’ published as part of research done by Nat Geo Wild’s ‘SharkFest’ has shown that UK waters are likely to attract more shark species as climate change causes them to heat up.

Coming from the Mediterranean and the coasts of Spain and Portugal, several new species of shark are expected to populate UK seas by 2050.

With UK waters already home to up to 40 species of shark, which new breeds might be on their way and will they pose a threat to humans? Here’s what you need to know…

1. Great Hammerhead

Easy to spot, the Great Hammerhead is known for its distinctive flat, T-shaped head, which is thought to aid its vision for hunting prey. While the Great Hammerhead is considered dangerous to humans, they are not known to be particularly aggressive and most are small and harmless.

2. Blacktip

These reef sharks get their name from the unusual black markings on the tips of their fins. They have been known to attack humans (but often only by accident when coming across legs in the shallows) and fatalities are rare.

3. Sand Tiger

The Sand Tiger shark, while looking ferocious, has a gentle nature making it popular with aquariums. Researchers have even found them to exhibit social behaviour typically seen in mammals. These sharks aren’t considered dangerous to humans unless provoked, but there have been records of attacks.

4. Bigeye Thresher

Recognisable by their elongated tail fin and huge eyes which allow them to hunt in the dark, these sharks are not thought to be a threat to humans. They swim in deep waters during the day and come to the surface at night to feed, meaning they rarely come into contact with people.

5. Copper

As the name suggests, Copper sharks are known for their distinctive bronze colouring. Although not considered particularly dangerous to humans, there are documented incidents of these sharks attacking swimmers and fishermen.

With all these new species of shark on their way to UK waters, where is your best chance of spotting them?

Cornwall is thought to be the best place to spot sharks currently in the UK, while the Scilly Isles and Devon come close too. You’ve also got a chance of seeing fins bobbing off the Isle of Wight, as well as in Pembrokeshire, Caernarvonshire, Anglesey, the Isle of Man, Argyllshire and Inverness-shire.

What about Great Whites?

Said to be the most dangerous of all shark species for humans, the arrival of the Great White could be a concern. There’s “no reason” Great Whites couldn’t be found in UK waters, says Dr Ken Collins based at the National Oceanography Centre who has conducted the SharkFest research. Due to the species being spotted in cooler waters in South Africa and favouring a diet of seals, which are plentiful in Cornwall, the sharks could be on their way to the UK too.

