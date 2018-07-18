Celebrate Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday with a stay in his South African bolthole

Sarah Marshall visits The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, where the revolutionary leader spent six months, to celebrate his centenary year.

Sat poolside watching Koi fish cast marigold ripples in a nearby pond, I could easily imagine myself taking up temporary residence in The Saxon Hotel, a boutique property with all the appeal of an upmarket private home. The late Nelson Mandela, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday today, clearly agreed; the last chapters of his bestselling autobiography, Long Walk To Freedom, were penned here in the peaceful Sandhurst suburb of Johannesburg.

Frequently cited as the city’s top property, the former home of entrepreneur Douw Steyn is both a paean to African heritage and indicator of where the country is heading right now. Ethnic designs and safari prints characterise the furnishings, all elegantly presented, putting the property on a par with its contemporaries in London and New York.

Madiba spent six months here recuperating after his incarceration on Robben Island; at the time, his own home was being renovated. Today, the room he stayed in is bookable as the Mandela Suite, and in a year of celebrations surrounding the Nobel prize-winner, The Saxon is set to shine.

What’s the hotel like?



The Saxon reception (Saxon/PA)

Approached by a long driveway and surrounded by neatly-trimmed lawns, The Saxon is a city hotel with all the benefits of an urban postcode, but without the chaos, crowds and sprawl. Although it’s bit of a drive from the airport (around 45 minutes in a taxi), it’s worth the journey – even for travellers in transit on a one-night stay. Both the spa and outdoor infinity pool are relaxing curatives for long flights. In fact, there are six different pools to choose for a dip.

How about the rooms?



A one-bedroom suite (Saxon/PA)

There are 55 suites available – all decorated with African art set against a backdrop of muted colour tones. Wrapped by 10 acres of land, there’s little risk of being disturbed, but even footsteps in the corridor won’t echo through to the soundproofed rooms.

The Mandela Suite features a separate lounge, guest bedroom, Jacuzzi bath and kitchen with butler service. But wherever you are in the property, there’s no shortage of helping hands.

What about the food?



The Qunu restaurant (Saxon/PA)

Overseen by head chef Candice Philip, Grei is a fine-dining restaurant serving dishes inspired by the aroma and flavours of different herbs – often with unusual pairings. Since opening in April this year, it’s six-course tasting menu has already created a buzz with local residents. Decorated in different shades of grey, the interior provides a clean setting for the outrageous colours of each dish to really stand out.

No less bold and elegant, their Qunu restaurant serves South African dishes using ingredients from local artisans; the grilled meats are outstanding. In warm weather, guests can dine outside under a canopy of fig trees.

How to get there



The Saxon fig terrace (Saxon/PA)

The Saxon has launched a new Nelson Mandela Centenery Package with sister property Shambala Private Game Reserve in the Limpopo Province, where the former President owned a holiday home. It includes two nights at The Saxon (half board); a three-night bushveld experience at Shambala Private Game Reserve, including all meals, games drives, sunset cruise, bush walks and a tour of The Nelson Mandela Villa (subject to availability); a pair of tickets to Liliesleaf heritage site in Johannesburg, once used by Mandela as a hideout and political HQ; and a copy of Long Walk To Freedom. The package costs from R62,950 (approx. £3,689) and is available until March 31, 2019. Visit thesaxon.co.za.

