How to make Liam Charles' carrot cake cookies

Carrot cake, but not as you know it.

“I was in the sixth form when one of my teachers asked me to make her a carrot cake,” explains Liam Charles, best known for appearing on last year’s Great British Bake Off.

“I went through a phase of making complementary biscuits to go with cakes I baked, so these carrot cake cookies were made. Since then, I’ve developed the recipe and these cookies are not anyone’s sidekick any more – Carrot Cake Cookies take centre stage.”

Fancy whipping up a batch? Here’s how…

Alright fine…..here is the whole video. ENJOY!!! 12.07.18 😜🍰 Pre order now: https://t.co/wMd2HYwxbg pic.twitter.com/hzhwJAqXJi — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) June 24, 2018

Ingredients:

(Makes 15)

For the filling:

150g full-fat cream cheese

150g icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

For the dough:

350g plain flour

1/2tsp baking powder

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp mixed spice

1tsp ground cloves

150g unsalted butter, softened

100g soft light brown sugar

50g soft dark brown sugar

1 large egg

200g carrot, finely grated

For the décor:

Zest of 2 oranges and juice of 1 orange

4tbsp walnuts, finely chopped

Carrot cake cookies (Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Method:

1. Mix the cream cheese, three tablespoons of the icing sugar and the vanilla in a large bowl until combined, then pop in the freezer for 30–45 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, measure your flour, baking powder and spices into another bowl. Beat your butter and both sugars together in a third bowl until creamy. Beat your egg into the butter mixture, then tip in your carrot. Mix together well. Tip your dry ingredients into the carrot mixture and mix slowly to form a dough.

3. Preheat oven to 200.C/Fan 180.C/Gas 6. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Weigh your dough and divide by 15 – this is how much each ball should weigh. Then flatten them slightly into thin discs using the palm of your hand.

4. Add a generous teaspoon of the cream cheese filling to the centre of each disc and wrap the dough around the filling to seal. Pinch the top and roll it back into a ball, making sure no filling leaks out. Pop the balls on to the tray and flatten slightly. Place in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes.

5. Bake the cookies for 20 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave on the tray for a few minutes to firm up, then transfer to a wire rack to cool further.

6. Sift the remaining icing sugar into a small bowl and mix with the orange juice – you’re aiming for a drizzling consistency. Flick the icing over the cookies and top with the orange zest and walnuts.

Cheeky Treats by Liam Charles, photography by Haarala Hamilton, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2018