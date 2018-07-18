Pimp up your pink: 6 rose-coloured tipples to serve this summer

From gin to liqueurs, pink is the shade to savour right now. Sam Wylie-Harris reveals how to stir up the prettiest infusions...

It’s not just rosé wine and Provençal pinks in high demand this summer – rose-tinted gin, liqueurs and tonic waters are also trending, but there’s nothing sugary about these showy concoctions.

Indeed, pink gin already accounts for around 6% of all gin sales, and much of that is driven by the exciting and innovative infusions now available on the market.

“The pink phase does not seem to be slowing down, and BLOOM Gin Jasmine & Rose has been an instant, premium top-seller since its launch in June. The gin’s delicate and smooth taste, with a touch of sweetness, is complemented by floral notes that give it a fragrant complexity, which consumers are loving,” says Elaine Maher, global brand director, BLOOM Gin.

Gin can be turned pink in a number of different ways, but when it comes to pinpointing how the shade and taste can differ, some of today’s pink gins have natural or artificial flavourings added, and some may be a touch sweeter than others.

“Traditionally, bitters were added to turn them pink. In 2014, we created our Warner Edwards Victoria’s Rhubarb Gin and our aim was simply to create a natural gin that would taste amazing,” says Jeremy Stephens, head distiller at Warner Edwards.

“We found that by using fresh, locally sourced rhubarb to cut back our original Harrington Dry gin, we were able to create a fresh and fruity gin that our customers loved. Every bottle contains 33% fresh rhubarb and has a little bit of sugar added to balance the acidity of the rhubarb; it’s a drink we’re all really proud of,” Stephens adds.

Elsewhere, master distiller Desmond Payne experimented with several different techniques before he settled on the recipe for Beefeater Pink Gin – a new pretty-in-pink variant which is made using the original Beefeater London Dry recipe, with strawberry flavours added post-distillation.

Ready to ‘pink differently’ with your gin tipples right now? We’ve plucked the prettiest floral bouquets to charm the taste buds…

1. BLOOM Jasmine & Rose G&T

Ingredients: 25ml BLOOM Jasmine & Rose (£22, 70cl, Asda), 200ml premium tonic water, blackberries and mint.

Method: Fill a Copa de Balon (large bowl-shaped glass) with ice. Add the gin, top with tonic and garnish with blackberries and mint.

2. Warner Edwards Victoria’s Rhubarb Gin & Tonic

Ingredients: 50ml Warner Edwards Victoria’s Rhubarb Gin (£38, 70cl, Waitrose), 75ml premium tonic water, slice of orange.

Method: Fill a Copa de Balon with ice. Add the gin, top with tonic and garnish with a slice or orange.

3. Beefeater Pink Peppercorn Rosé

Beefeater Pink Gin (£19.84, 70cl, MasterOfMalt.com) can be enjoyed with tonic, ice and garnished with sliced strawberries. But if you’re feeling more adventurous, here’s a blush pink recipe for budding mixologists.

Ingredients: 50ml Beefeater Pink, 12.5ml peppercorn syrup (see recipe below), 50ml rosé wine, 50ml white grape juice, 10ml tonic water, pink peppercorns.

Method: Combine the rosé, gin, white grape juice and pink peppercorn syrup in a chilled carafe. Stir slowly and top with tonic water, taste for balance and stir again. Pour into glasses filled with ice and garnish with pink peppercorns; lemon peel skewers and edible flowers optional.

Peppercorn Syrup recipe: 10 black peppercorns, 10 Sichuan peppercorns, 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar. Toast the peppercorns in a 375-degree oven for 10 minutes, or in a small saucepan over medium-high heat until fragrant. In a small saucepan, combine toasted peppercorns and water and simmer over medium-high heat for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add the sugar and stir until it’s completely dissolved. Strain into a clean jar, cover and keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.

4. Boodles Gin & Pink

Easy-peasy, it’s the pink grapefruit tonic that lends the rosy hue to this thirst quencher.

Ingredients: 50ml Boodles Gin (£22, 70cl, Sainsbury’s), topped with Fentimens Pink Grapefruit Tonic (£1.90, 500ml, Sainsbury’s), along with citrus garnish of your choice.

Method: Fill a Copa de Balon with ice. Add the gin and tonic to taste. With no citrus in the botanicals, choose from fresh lemon, lime or grapefruit to garnish your B&T.

5. Pinkster Royale with Prosecco

Pinkster are encouraging tipplers to pastel up their prosecco with their limited-edition Pinkster Royale Liqueur (£24, 35cl, GinKiosk.com). Made from gin-soaked, recycled raspberries – they re-use the same fruit used to infuse Pinkster Gin – and with no added sugar, it’s a fruity crush without the candy.

Ingredients: 15 ml Pinkster Royale, good quality prosecco, raspberries.

Method: Pour the Pinkster Royale into a chilled flute, top with prosecco and garnish with a raspberry.

6. 1800 Summer Blush

Tequila fans will be tickled pink to hear that Jose Cuervo have picked the best flavours for this time of year – apple, cranberry, rose and cherry – to create their version of summer in a glass with 1800 Añejo (£41.45, 70cl, The Whisky Exchange), a premium blue agave tequila.

Ingredients: 40ml 1800 Añejo, 40ml apple juice, 40ml cranberry juice, 15ml lime juice, 5ml Monin Rose Syrup (£5.95, 70cl, The Whisky Exchange), 3 drops Fee Brothers Cherry Bitters (£12.45, 15cl, The Whisky Exchange), cranberries.

Method: Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the ingredients, stir, then strain into a chilled coupe glass half filled with ice. Garnish with cranberries.

