Salad prices are set to soar - here's how to sow your own instead

The heat isn’t just leaving us all sweaty and drained, it’s also beginning to impact on UK crops, with salad leaves looking particularly vulnerable.

According to purchasing company Beacon, as reported by The Caterer, we could see salad prices rise by 25% if things don’t cool down, as the searing temperatures affect the quality and quantity of available produce, with lettuce, watercress and broccoli all suffering.

But you don’t have to rely on ready-bagged salads for your daily hit of greenery. Leaves are actually really easy to grow at home, to pick as and when you need them.

Sure, you could just ditch leaves for the duration of the summer (swap in watermelon with mint and feta, or just gorge on tomatoes and basil), but there’s something incredibly satisfying about picking your own rocket leaves and eating them immediately.

Here’s how to get sowing your own…

1. Decide what lettuce you’d like to grow and eat. For instance, butterheads are soft and frilly and don’t need too much attention; cos is crunchy, sturdy and grows in columns; crispheads like iceberg are crisp with tightly packed leaves. Buy relevant packets of seeds (around £1-£3 from most supermarkets).

2. Plan where, and in what, you’ll be growing your lettuce. If you’ve got a garden, lucky you, but if not, lettuces can still thrive in pots and grow bags. They like a sunny position and moisture-retentive soil.

3. Sow your seeds – and keep on doing it. Lettuce and salad leaves are cut-and-come-again crops, meaning that, if you plant a new batch or row of seeds every two weeks throughout summer, you should have a steady and constant supply of leaves to pick. The RHS recommends sowing seeds outdoors in the evening, so the scorching weather doesn’t hamper germination.

4. Look after your plants. Thin out smaller seedlings as you go (these can still be eaten as micro salad leaves), and water in the mornings if the soil is looking parched. Plus, if birds are a nuisance, you can fortify your salad leaves with netting.

5. Pick, serve, eat. Lettuce tends to be ready when they’ve grown a decent heart and the leaves are the size of the kinds you’d ordinarily buy at the supermarket (but now, smugly, don’t have to). All you need to do is pick, wash them thoroughly (added bug protein is not ideal) and dress with olive oil and lemon.

