Amazon Prime Day - here are 5 lifestyle bargains it's not too late to snap up

Amazon Prime Day - here are 5 lifestyle bargains it's not too late to snap up17th Jul 18 | Lifestyle
Half price Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, anyone?
It might be called Amazon Prime Day, but for the first time, the event is going on for 36 hours, finishing at midnight tonight, June 17.
Prime members can snap up a whole host of offers – and it’s not just techie stuff, either. There’s up to 70% off (and sometimes a bit more) beauty, home, food and drink, fashion and more. So whether you need a new tent, some fitness gear or some baby toys – there are deals to sniff out.
Here are our top five…
1. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream for £14.25
A cult product and worshipped by women the world over, this is one bargain not to be missed. Usually retailing at £28, simply smooth on to soothe, restore and calm skin. Perfect for dry, chapped or sunburned lips and to relieve minor skin irritations.
2. 60% off Simba Feather and Down Duvet Bed Cover
Duvets are always annoying purchases – and often so expensive you just hang on to your bed-bug-ridden, stained and flattened old one. Normally £99, this one is really good quality and is on offer today for £66. Treat yourself.
3. 69% off Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Electric Toothbrush
We all know the benefits of having an electric toothbrush and although the fancy ones look lovely, the reality is, none of us want to spend the best part of £200 on one. Cue Philips’ Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 – a whopping £179.99 normally, but today, it’s a bargain at just £54.99.
4. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for less than £60
This kids’ tablet gives little ones everything they want and need, while being fully controlled by parents. It’s a really safe option that would ordinarily set you back £99.99, but today it’s £59.99 – and the batter-proof case is really handy, too.
5. Le Creuset casserole dish for less than half price
Everyone loves a Le Creuset dish, but few of us can afford to actually buy one. Use the opportunity to invest on one that’ll last a lifetime – reduced today from £205 and £99.99.
