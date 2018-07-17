Too hot to sleep? 6 fans to keep things bright and breezy in the bedroom

Want something that looks and feels cool, so you can reclaim those nights? Abi Jackson reveals her best buys.

As wonderful as all this sunshine is, the heat can leave us feeling lethargic – especially if a hot, stuffy bedroom means you’re struggling to sleep. Our homes are meant to be relaxing havens, but they can soon turn into fearsome furnaces during a heatwave.

This is very good news when it comes to fan sales, however, and if you’re yet to invest in one of these slumber saviours, with the sizzling temperatures set to continue, now might be the time to snap one up.

After all, it’s well-known that temperature is key for quality sleep. “Sleeping in hot temperatures can mean you are more likely to wake during the night, as the sleep control centre in the brain is highly temperature sensitive, reducing your chances of getting a restful night’s sleep and therefore impacting on our energy the next day,” says Silentnight’s sleep expert, Dr Nerina Ramlakhan (silentnight.co.uk).

And it’s not just about avoiding being a massive grouch – sleep is vital for our health and productivity. “A good night’s sleep is important in order to process information throughout the day, as well as to repair and rebalance the body physically and mentally,” states Ramlakhan. “Ideally, in order for us to sleep well, there needs to be a fractional temperature difference between our body and our brain – a warm body and a cool head. The optimum temperature for good sleep is around 19 degrees, but it’s important to remember that this is about how you feel, and what you need for you.”

Bottom line: If you’ve been tossing and turning in the heat – and are fed up with feeling groggy – then yes, you probably are too hot.

Depending on your property, opening windows is always an option, of course, but might only go so far towards solving the problem. And since UK homes don’t tend to have air-conditioning, a fan can be a good solution – even if you’re just putting it on for a while before heading to bed. For people with asthma and allergies, for instance, fans may be troublesome if they blow up dust and dander – so check they’re not going to be aggravating, and always follow the safety instructions when positioning a fan.

And if you’re after an ultra-cool breeze, try Ramlakhan’s top tip: “Place a tray of ice in front of a blowing fan. As the ice melts, this will help to cool the room down.”

See if any of our top picks take your fancy…

1. Honeywell Black Quiet Set Tower Fan with Remote Control, £84.99 (Argos)



Five speed settings, with ‘whisper quiet’ technology, you can operate this fan via remote control and program it to run for one-eight hours; ideal for the bedroom corner.

2. Swan Retro 12-Inch Desk Fan, £49.99 (shop.swan-brand.co.uk)

Simple, compact and stylish, this one’s ideal for a home office – and then carrying through to the bedroom later on. Comes with three speed settings and adjustable tilt and oscillation.

3. Designer Fan Q – Stadler Form, £209 (airnaturel.co.uk)



If interior aesthetics are your top priority, this eye-catching stainless steel floor fan from Swiss company Stadler Form will look great in any bedroom. With three speed settings, it’s also available in a chic matte black finish.

4. Retro Table Fan, currently reduced to £39.99 from £69.99 (Wayfair.co.uk)

If a budget option is where it’s at, Wayfair’s cute retro fan comes in blue, lime green or orange, and would look great atop a side table, cabinet or shelf. The nifty handle is pretty handy too.

5. 45cm Oscillating Floor Fan, currently reduced to £55.99 from £130.99 (Wayfair.co.uk)

Wouldn’t this hot-pink floor fan look great in the bedroom corner – or lounge, come to think of it? Three speed settings, angle-adjust and still or oscillating options, you can also adjust the height to suit. And if pink’s not your colour, it comes in an array of bright and punchy hues.

6. Faro Barcelona Chicago Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote Control, currently reduced to £151.98 from £200 (lighting-direct.co.uk)



For those who simply can’t live without a decent breeze, combining a fan with your ceiling light fixtures might be just the ticket. This one, which works via remote control, comes in a slick black and walnut finish (and would give your bedroom a cool hotel feel, no?).

