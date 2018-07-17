Edith Bowman on battling workplace sexism: 'Make it clear you believe in equal opportunities'

The presenter chats to Prudence Wade about the importance of career equality, keeping men in the conversation, and setting examples at home.

There’s no denying there’s a huge gender problem in the workplace. Not only is the UK’s pay gap reportedly an average 9.7%, with females rarely occupying the top jobs, but in the wake of #MeToo, we’re becoming increasingly aware of how many women suffer abuse in the workplace.

This inequality is something that radio, TV and podcast presenter Edith Bowman is altogether too familiar with. Like many others, throughout her career she’s worked with countless amazing women, but knows that the senior managerial roles are still largely occupied by men.

Bowman is passionate about film – her podcast Soundtracking discusses music in movies (Ian West/PA)

As an established figure in her industry, Bowman is now looking to help younger women, recently taking up chairing duties with the Bumble Presents: The Female Film Force panel, which is set to give grants to five up-and-coming film-makers. “Anything that gives female film-makers a chance to see their vision through is a no-brainer for me really,” says the mum-of-two, 44.

Film is an industry where inequality is particularly stark – at this year’s Oscars, just 15% of the winners were women, which isn’t an anomaly. Here, Scottish presenter Bowman tells us more about her own experiences with everyday sexism, and her advice for women in the workplace…

Why the industry has a problem

We’re having more conversations about equality in the workplace, particularly in light of #MeToo. The movement is particularly felt in the entertainment industry, as it was catalysed by the abuses of producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Unfortunately, so many of the higher managerial positions have been taken by men, making it a lot harder for these positions to become available for women. So much of this is through an inheritance of behaviours that have been left over from the past,” says Bowman.

She’s not entirely pessimistic about the future of industries like radio, TV and beyond, though – “With the focus being more on equal opportunities and equal pay, as well as campaigns shedding light on these issues, doors are being opened for women” – but is wary of how we go about bringing change. “Conversations have to be inclusive,” she explains. “If you exclude the men from conversations about change, then you’re just going around in circles.”

Her approach to workplace sexism

Bowman wore a Time’s Up pin to the BAFTAs in February (Ian West/PA)

Though Bowman has luckily not experienced abuse personally in the workplace, she’s more than familiar with everyday sexism.

“I’ve definitely witnessed things that come under the ‘old boys’ club’ mentality,” she says. “When I was starting out at my local radio station, it was very much a boys’ club, and when sexist remarks were made, I always ignored them. At one point, I walked away because I felt uncomfortable and thought: ‘I don’t need this, I’d rather find something else than have to be in this environment’.”

Thankfully for Bowman, things are changing – in part because sexism is being called up more, but also because she’s become more established as a broadcaster. “I definitely experience it far less than I ever did, and if I was [experiencing it], I would address it there and then,” she reflects. “I think that’s something that has changed – women are more empowered in the workplace to feel like they can address issues and make it clear it’s unacceptable.

“That’s a really great thing to come out of these movements – really empowering women to feel like they have a voice, especially if something unfortunately happens.”

Fair ground rules should be the norm

Even though she’s worked with many women behind the scenes, Bowman has only ever co-hosted with men (Jane Barlow/PA)

For Bowman, one of the keys to overcoming everyday sexism is assertiveness across the board.

“It’s about making it clear from the start that you have strong values – you believe in equal opportunities across the board, and you expect and deserve to be treated like a human being and someone whose opinion should be heard. If you set out those ground rules – which should honestly be the norm anyway – then hopefully things will change.”

As for how she broaches this herself, she adds: “I’ve always co-hosted with men, but I’ve always had a level pegging,” she says. “I make a point if I’ve asked to be part of a double act to confirm that I’m there as an equal person.”

Leading by example

If women are going to achieve true equality in the workplace, Bowman thinks it should start at home. She herself was brought up in a female-dominated household, and says: “I grew up in an environment where it was equal – the women were running the ship probably more so than the men, so that was the norm for me.”

Now Bowman has kids of her own – sons Rudy, 10, and Spike, five, with Editors frontman Tom Smith – she hopes to lead by example. “I don’t feel like I need to sit down and explain to my boys the role of men and women because they see that – I’m a working mum and we’re a team at home.

“There’s not a job that I do that my husband doesn’t do,” Bowman continues. “I do think it’s all about the environment that you create. That is what they inherit and it shapes how they go forward.”

Edith Bowman chairs the Bumble Presents: The Female Film Force panel, an initiative offering grants to aspiring female film-makers across the UK and Ireland.

