7 of the best rooftops bars around the UK for drinking outside this summer

Make the most of the good weather at these sun-drenched terraces.

A view and a glass of something cold – you can’t beat a rooftop bar come summer. Here are a few from across the UK that you’ll definitely want to snag a seat at over the next couple of months…

1. The Varsity Roof Terrace Bar and Garden, Cambridge

From the roof of The Varsity Hotel, you can see into quite a number of Cambridge’s dramatic and historic University colleges. Sip champagne (they have quite a menu) or knock back a G&T while the sun goes down.

2. Terrace NQ, Manchester

Grab a seat at one of Terrace NQ’s giant cable reel tables in Manchester’s Northern Quarter. It’s known for its craft beers and real ale, as well as being a great spot for an al fresco lunch. Their Thai fish cakes with hot sauce look particularly delicious.

3. Frank’s Cafe, London

A South London institution, Frank’s in Peckham is a bar on top of a car park, where bright young things hang out drinking cocktails and chewing on chicken wings. The views across the capital are amazing.

4. Juno Lounge, Cardiff

From the outside, it looks like any cosy wine bar, but out the back there’s a suntrap of a terrace, where you can cool down with a pint or two.

5. Black Isle Bar and Rooms, Inverness

Strung with fairy lights and sporting a wood fired pizza oven, the idea is you sit on crates and enjoy craft beers from the organic Black Isle Brewery.

6. The Marker Hotel, Dublin

Very slick, this is a super upmarket rooftop bar – think minimalist grey sofas and sleek views of the city. Guests at the hotel can also take yoga classes up there.

7. The Terrace, Exeter

Head here for happy hour – every night from 5-7pm it’s 2-4-1 on cocktails, and beer is just £3 – as well as the views of Exeter. It’s also an ideal venue for date night, as they regularly host live music.

