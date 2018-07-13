5 Los Angeles neighbourhoods where you can hang out with celebrities

Bump into an A-lister in these glitzy parts of town

It’s an epicentre of fame and glamour, so if you want to rub shoulders with the rich and famous, LA is the place to be.

With celebrities living, eating and partying in almost every corner, there’s a good chance you’ll cross paths with an A-lister at some point.

To improve your chances, try visiting some of these celebrity neighbourhoods.

Where: Venice Beach

Who: John Frusciante from the Red Hot Chili Peppers listed his home in Venice Beach in January 2018, and Julia Roberts once stayed in the area while her Malibu home was being renovated.

Hang-outs: Brunch is a popular ritual on the US food scene, and the morning menu at Tavern is unmissable. Take a seat and enjoy the Westside’s most vibrant brunch alongside celebrities such as Anna Wintour and Reese Witherspoon.

Or head to Gjelina; it’s tough to get a reservation but definitely worth it. Vegetable-centric cooking by the restaurant’s chef Travis Lett has accelerated the small plates movement of LA. Victoria Beckham and Ryan Gosling are a few celebrities that have been spotted at this Venice hotspot.

Where: Hollywood

Who: George Clooney has a property in Hollywood’s neighbourhood of Studio City, while Justin Bieber lives in the Trousdale area and both Jack Nicholson and Johnny Depp have places on Mulholland Drive.

Hang-outs: With sweeping views of the city, guests get to feel like a real Hollywood star at Sunset Tower. On the rare occasion it’s cold in LA, you can cosy up in front of the fire while sipping on a drink or having dinner. Many celebrities enjoy Sunset Tower hotel’s restaurant, such as Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Where: Los Feliz

Who: Zac Efron and Rebel Wilson both have houses here. Katy Perry used to live in the neighbourhood with ex-husband Russel Brand, and Angelina Jolie bought a property at the beginning of the year.

Hang-outs: Reza Fahim’s latest undertaking Girl at the White Horse has become the newest celebrity hotspot in LA. James Franco, Lana Del Rey and Leon Bridges are some of the celebrities that have been seen at the nightclub. A lot of thought has been put into the decoration, including homey, mismatched furniture and cushioned seating.

Where: Silver Lake & Echo Park

Who: Shia LaBeouf grew up here and singer-songwriter Sia lived in a cosy bungalow.

Hang-outs: Internationally known baristas serve up the best coffee in town at Intelligentsia. Drew Barrymore, Olivia Wilde and Spiderman Tobey Maguire all get a caffeine hit in the minimalist interior.

Where: Marina Del Rey

Who: Don Cheadle, who starred in Avengers, Iron Man and Captain America, sold his home in Marina Del Rey in April this year.

Hang-outs: What could be better than dining at a waterfront restaurant in Los Angeles? Dining poolside at a waterfront restaurant, of course! SALT restaurant is part of the Marina Del Rey Hotel, where you can savour a fantastic view of the marina itself, while nibbling on delicious treats. You might also get to meet celebrities such as Rachel McAdams or Kayla Ewell who’ve been spotted at the restaurant.

