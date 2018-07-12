Video: 5 sushi eating etiquette tips ahead of Hyper Japan Festival

This is how you eat sushi - the proper way.

Hyper Japan Festival kicks off tomorrow in London, promising three days of Japanese inspired fun and a whole lot of sushi.

If you’re a sashimi fiend and could devour platters of salmon rolls, you’ll be in good company, but did you know there are certain etiquettes to abide by when digging into these Japanese dishes?



With help from sushi bar Atariya, here are five tips to follow to avoid any future sushi faux pas…

© Press Association 2018