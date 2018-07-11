Video: How to make a golden mojito for World Mojito Day

11th Jul 18 | Lifestyle

Sip this all summer long.

The mojito is an absolute classic: white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water and mint, all tipped over crushed ice. Delicious. No wonder the originally Cuban drink has its own national day.

While you might be all set with the traditional recipe, this golden mojito -designed as part of the ’12 Nights of the Future’ cocktail events, curated by premium blended malt Scotch whisky Naked Grouse – switches things up in the most pleasing of ways…

© Press Association 2018

