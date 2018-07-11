7 white wines to enjoy with summer seafood

11th Jul 18 | Lifestyle

You don't need to be beside the seaside to plunder the fruits of the sea. Sam Wylie-Harris selects the perfect drops to conjure those holiday vibes.

Man on holiday, sitting outside at sunset, eating seafood

Ah, summer breeze makes me feel fine… Especially when there’s a white wine flowing and the crustacea stalls are brimming with shellfish, oysters and crabs.

Think chequered tablecloths, the clinking of glasses, a bowl of lemony mayonnaise and your favourite fish dish rekindling thoughts of sun-drenched beaches in faraway lands.

Against the backdrop of a blue sky and promise of a balmy forecast, our ice buckets are prepped for something bright and breezy, or fruity and tropical that work wonders with seafood. Here are seven bottles that fit the bill…

1. SPAR Languedoc Blanc 2017, France (currently reduced to £6.50 from £7, SPAR, in store only)

SPAR Languedoc Blanc, France
(SPAR/PA) 

A Mediterranean white that’s right on cue with soupe de poissons (fish stew), we love its floral character that lifts the fruity flavours of apricot, citrus and peach, with a spicy note on the tail and fleshiness that keeps the wine rich and round. Made by Paul Mas, it’s a lovely, inexpensive drop. Don’t forget the garlic toast.

2. Exquisite Collection Clare Valley Riesling 2017, Australia (£6.99, Aldi)

Aldi Exquisite Collection Riesling, Australia
(Aldi/PA)

A dry riesling with grassy aromas, limey acidity and a streak of minerality that works so well with shrimp and a squeeze of lime (or any foods that have ‘green’ flavours, such as Thai seafood curry). But with sun-kissed apple, lime and lemony notes you might expect in a riesling from Down Under, there’s depth and intensity. Lots of fun and great value.

3. Taste the Difference Albariño 2016, Rias Baixas, Galicia, Spain (£8.50, Sainsbury’s)

Sainsbury's TTD Albarino, Spain
(Sainsbury’s/PA)

Spain’s answer to muscadet, the crisp, clean flavours of albariño (Galicia’s flagship grape) have a natural affinity for seafood, and this captures all the freshness that’s albariño’s calling card. A brisk style with floral aromas, inviting peach and apricot notes, even some green apple and lime, well-balanced acidity and a zesty minerality makes it just the ticket with seafood tapas, grilled fish and even paella.

4. Dourthe No1 Sauvignon Blanc 2017, France (£8.50, The Wine Society)

Dourthe No1 Sauvignon Blanc, France
(Dourthe/PA)

A pioneer of dry, white Bordeaux, Dourthe are celebrating 30 years of their No1 label – and from the first sip, this dependably delicious wine delivers ripened tropical and grapefruit flavours with much more purity, weight and energy than the price would suggest. A sophisticated and delicious choice with a seafood platter.

5. Fildefere Muscadet Château de Cleray 2017, Loire Valley, France (£9.95, FromVineyardsDirect.com)

Chateau de Cleray Fildefere Muscadet, France
(Fromvineyardsdirect/PA

If we need to school ourselves as to why muscadet is a natural bedfellow with oysters, it’s because the bright acidity, pure mineral character and light, lemony weight marries beautifully with a plate of half a dozen. Made from the Melon de Bourgogne grape, while they can be neutral in a nice way, this one has some melony concentration and would be terrific with any type of shellfish.

6. Abbotts & Delaunay Fruits Sauvage Sauvignon Blanc 2017, South of France (£9.99, Majestic)

Abbotts & Delaunay Sauvignon Blanc, South of France
(Abbotts & Delaunay/PA)

With a commitment to quality over quantity, Abbotts & Delaunay have sealed their reputation as a premium producer in the Languedoc. This new release sings from the glass and captures sauvignon blanc’s classic character – but with a roundness, complexity and blossomy, fruity freshness. Again, a perfect partner with fish stews, sardines, shellfish, grilled fish and, of course, fresh crab.

7. Anselmo Mendes Alvarinho 2017, Portugal (£13.49, Laithwaites)

Anselmo Mendes Alvarinho, Portugal
(Laithwaites/PA)

A terrific introduction to Portuguese alvarinho (albariño) from the Vinho Verde region, this is a floral-edged, seriously stylish expression, with ripe peach, tropical fruits and a hint of lemon mingling on a silky palate with beams of freshness from beginning to end. The winemaker is cited as ‘the most innovative alvarinho producer’, and while it pairs equally well with sardines or grilled fish, this wine has an intensity that should really be appreciated on its own before you dive into the food.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon reportedly found dead

Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon reportedly found dead
Love Island: A new contestant is set to enter the villa

Love Island: A new contestant is set to enter the villa

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Caroline Flack confirms SPLIT from fiancé Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack confirms SPLIT from fiancé Andrew Brady
Cheryl reveals her latest album is 'pretty much finished'

Cheryl reveals her latest album is 'pretty much finished'
THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

Dad-of-three tells of miraculous recovery after falling 20ft through a skylight

Dad-of-three tells of miraculous recovery after falling 20ft through a skylight