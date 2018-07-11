How to make Rukmini Iyer's miso aubergines with tofu, sesame and chilli

“Miso aubergines seem to be all the rage at the moment, and with good reason – the flavours work beautifully together,” says food writer and stylist, Rukmini Iyer.

“This version adds a punchy sesame and lime dressing to liven up both the aubergines and the crispy tofu. Serve alongside fluffy white rice.”



Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

2 aubergines, halved lengthways

250g firm organic tofu, cut into 1.5cm slices

100g spring greens, thickly sliced

75g miso paste

1tbsp sesame oil

2.5cm ginger, grated

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

For the dressing:

1 red chilli, finely chopped

2cm ginger, grated

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 limes, zest and juice

30ml soy sauce

30ml sesame oil

3 spring onions, thinly sliced

To serve:

30g sesame seeds

300g white rice

Miso aubergines from The Green Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer (David Loftus/PA)



Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/ gas 6. Cut deep cross-hatches into each aubergine half, then transfer to a roasting tin along with the tofu and spring greens.

2. Mix the miso paste with the sesame oil, ginger and garlic, then rub this into everything in the roasting tin. Transfer to the oven and roast for 45 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, for the dressing, mix the chilli, ginger, garlic, lime zest and juice, soy sauce, sesame oil and spring onions together. Tip this dressing over the aubergine and tofu as soon as it comes out of the oven, then scatter with the sesame seeds. Serve hot with rice alongside.

The Green Roasting Tin: Vegan And Vegetarian One Dish Dinners by Rukmini Iyer, photography by David Loftus, is published by Square Peg, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2018