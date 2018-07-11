How to make Rukmini Iyer's miso aubergines with tofu, sesame and chilli

How to make Rukmini Iyer's miso aubergines with tofu, sesame and chilli11th Jul 18 | Lifestyle
A one-tin dinner that vegans will love.
“Miso aubergines seem to be all the rage at the moment, and with good reason – the flavours work beautifully together,” says food writer and stylist, Rukmini Iyer.
“This version adds a punchy sesame and lime dressing to liven up both the aubergines and the crispy tofu. Serve alongside fluffy white rice.”
Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
2 aubergines, halved lengthways
250g firm organic tofu, cut into 1.5cm slices
100g spring greens, thickly sliced
75g miso paste
1tbsp sesame oil
2.5cm ginger, grated
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
For the dressing:
1 red chilli, finely chopped
2cm ginger, grated
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 limes, zest and juice
30ml soy sauce
30ml sesame oil
3 spring onions, thinly sliced
To serve:
30g sesame seeds
300g white rice
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/ gas 6. Cut deep cross-hatches into each aubergine half, then transfer to a roasting tin along with the tofu and spring greens.
2. Mix the miso paste with the sesame oil, ginger and garlic, then rub this into everything in the roasting tin. Transfer to the oven and roast for 45 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, for the dressing, mix the chilli, ginger, garlic, lime zest and juice, soy sauce, sesame oil and spring onions together. Tip this dressing over the aubergine and tofu as soon as it comes out of the oven, then scatter with the sesame seeds. Serve hot with rice alongside.
The Green Roasting Tin: Vegan And Vegetarian One Dish Dinners by Rukmini Iyer, photography by David Loftus, is published by Square Peg, priced £16.99. Available now.
© Press Association 2018