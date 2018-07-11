How to make Rukmini Iyer's gado gado

11th Jul 18 | Lifestyle

A potato salad with a twist.

Gado gado, if you’ve not heard of it before, is an Indonesian salad with warm potatoes, green beans, beansprouts and peanut-coconut dressing.

“This is probably my favourite dish in the book – roast potatoes with a spicy peanut dressing and green veg – what’s not to like?” says food stylist and chef, Rukmini Iyer. “It’s been a hit with all my recipe-testers too – a potato salad on acid.”

Ingredients:
(Serves 2)

1kg Charlotte potatoes, halved
2tbsp olive oil
1tsp sea salt
240g green beans
300g beansprouts
A handful of fresh coriander, to serve

For the dressing:
50g crunchy peanut butter
80ml coconut milk
30ml lime juice
1 1/2tbsp soy sauce
1 fresh red chilli, grated
2.5cm ginger, grated

Gado gado from The Green Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer (David Loftus/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/ gas 6.

2. Mix the potatoes in a roasting tin with the oil and salt, then transfer to the oven and cook for 40 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, mix together all the ingredients for the dressing. Depending on your brand of peanut butter, you may need to add a little more coconut milk so you have a thick, spoonable dressing consistency. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.

4. Once the potatoes have had 40 minutes, add the green beans and beansprouts. Add a splash more oil if needed, then return to the oven for a further 20 minutes.

5. Sprinkle the potatoes and vegetables with the coriander and serve warm or at room temperature, with the dressing alongside.

The Green Roasting Tin: Vegan And Vegetarian One Dish Dinners by Rukmini Iyer, photography by David Loftus, is published by Square Peg, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2018

