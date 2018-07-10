Ask a counsellor: 'Why don't women want to date me?'

10th Jul 18 | Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective to a single man who is unlucky in love.

The problem…

“I’m a 25-year-old single guy and I have always been the friend that women come to with their problems, rather than someone that they want to date.

“People, especially my parents, tell me I’m being too nice for my own good and that others will always take advantage of me. It’s true that I have been used a lot in the past but I wouldn’t want to turn away someone who needed help.

“I’m shy around people I don’t know and I guess that is why I am overlooked all the time, but I’m tired of being single. It seems nice guys finish last!”

Fiona says…

“The fact that you’re single doesn’t mean that you’re incapable of having a relationship – it just means that you haven’t, so far, met the right person. What’s more, as you are already someone that women feel they can talk to and trust, I think it’s only a question of time before you meet someone that’s right for you.

“I don’t buy into the idea that someone can be too nice and what on earth does that mean anyway? Surely not that you have to be nasty in order to be happily in love? Talk to the girls you are friends with and ask them for advice on changing your image to make yourself more attractive. Tell them you want a relationship and perhaps they’ll start introducing you to their friends.

“If you want to give love a chance, don’t listen to people who seem to want to undermine your confidence by accusing you of being too nice. Instead, develop lots of new interests and try to meet as many new people as possible, which will increase the chances of you meeting the right person for you.

“Nice guys really don’t always finish last, but sometimes it can take them a little longer to make the right choices.”

If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

