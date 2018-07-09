Inspired by Kylie Jenner's new look? This is how lip fillers are removed

The youngest of the Kardashian clan is embracing her natural beauty.

She’s known for her voluminous pout and million-dollar lipstick empire, but Kylie Jenner has now shocked fans by having her trademark lip filler removed.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, who gave birth to her first child in February, sparked speculation on social media after posting a recent pic on Instagram alongside pal Anastasia Karanikolaou, sporting noticeably smaller lips.

After one fan commented that the 20-year-old looked like “the old Kylie”, she responded: “I got rid of all my filler” – along with several worried and smiley-face emojis.

The make-up mogul has long been vocal about her experience with pout enhancements – in one episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she revealed that she’d first got lip fillers at age 16, after a boy remarked he was surprised she was a good kisser with such “small” lips.

Lip augmentation procedures have boomed in the past few years, thanks to the influence of celebrities like Jenner – but how easy is it to get fillers removed? We spoke to a cosmetic surgeon to find out…

What are lip fillers made from?

Today’s fillers are made of hyaluronic acid (HA), a substance that’s found naturally in the body. When injected into the skin, HA can increase both the volume and definition of the natural lip shape.

There are several new HA formulas which are all similar in composition – the big ones in the UK and US right now are Juvederm, Restylane, Restylane Silk or Belotero.

Collagen, which was once the most common dermal filler, is used less often today as the newer options are reportedly safer and the effects tend to last longer.

How are lip fillers removed?

Getting rid of fillers can happen in one of two ways: If you stop going for top-up appointments, your body will eventually dissolve the HA in the lips. Most fillers last between six to eight months, and fans of the procedure tend to get their lips topped up every six months to a year.

The more likely scenario is that Jenner asked her dermatologist or plastic surgeon to inject her lips with ‘Hyaluronidase’, an enzyme that speeds up the rate at which the gel filler dissolves.

“Getting out the lip filler involves small injections into the area that needs to be dissolved,” says Dr Rupert Critchley, Harley Street Emporium doctor and founder of VIVA Skin Clinics. “There is a small percentage of people who are hypersensitive to it, so clients need a skin patch test prior to having it injected.

“The area is cleaned, injected, and it takes about 48 hours for the filler to dissolve. You need to allow seven to 10 days to let it settle and then you may need a second injection – so a review should be carried out about two weeks after,” he adds.

Who can remove my lip filler?

“Make sure you see a professional, who is experienced in injecting Hyaluronidase,” says Critchley. “Most beauty therapists don’t know how to do this as it is not part of their course, so always see a doctor.

“If the lips look bluish or blackish, this is a sign of necrosis, meaning you really need to be seen by your doctor,” he wars

“There’s always a small risk of complication, so your doctor needs to be available prior to the procedure. I ask clients to send me a photo so I can make an immediate assessment and decide if it needs monitoring or if they should come in. It’s important that patients ask their doctor who is going to support their surgeon if something goes wrong.”

How much does it cost?

“Usually, I don’t charge to use hyalase (an injection that contains Hyaluronidase), unless I’m fixing someone else’s work,” says Critchley. “It’s best to always go back to your own doctor and get them to sort it out, as they should know where they injected the filler in the first place.

“A good injector will always mark out and record in their notes exactly where they’ve injected and what they used, so they’ll know where to put the hyalase.”

