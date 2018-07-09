You can now take a Jay-Z and Beyoncé-themed art tour around the Louvre

Last month, the music industry was rocked by a surprise album from Beyoncé and Jay-Z called Everything Is Love. This wasn’t the only thing The Carters set out to disrupt, and their music video for the single Apes**t was filmed entirely in the Louvre.

As an historically white space, the married musicians are making a deliberate statement by having unrestricted run of the famous Parisian museum.

Just take the lyrics: “I can’t believe we made it/This is what we’re thankful for.” It’s no coincidence they chose a world-famous backdrop that’s not traditionally “meant” to be for them – making it even more of a powerful piece of art, and a celebration of their unapologetic blackness.

The video features a whole host of famous artworks throughout the Louvre – and now the gallery is paying tribute to this iconic moment in pop culture history, by introducing a ‘Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Louvre’ tour.

Lasting an hour-and-a-half, this thematic trail runs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and takes in 17 key works of art shown in the video.

If your visit to the Louvre isn’t on one of the designated tour days however, don’t worry – you can pick up a step-by-step trail map and follow the tour yourself. And if you’re not visiting Paris any time soon, here are some of our favourite pieces of art that are featured…

Winged Victory of Samothrace

This is a Greek statue of the goddess of victory, Nike. It’s one of the most famous statues in the world, and is in remarkably good condition – even though Nike is missing a head and arms.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z standing in front of one of the most famous pieces of art in the Louvre (and indeed the world) is a powerful statement and laden with symbolism – most obviously of their success.

This is not the only imagery of wings in the video, which opens with a man in angel wings crouching in front of the museum. Art historian Alexandra Thomas told Time that this could be a reference to the Essex Hemphill poem, Visiting Hours, saying the poem “talks about falling angels that connect to the history of black life and death, which is something that Beyoncé has dealt with in her work as well”.

The Coronation of Napoleon, Jacques-Louis David

Napoleon commissioned David to create this epic painting, which shows his double coronation alongside his wife Josephine, in 1804.

Beyoncé’s interest in this painting is obvious – alongside female dancers, she poses in front of the section where the Emperor places a crown on Josephine’s head. Bey is co-opting this coronation scene to display the power and regal glory of women.

Venus de Milo

We’d like to thank Twitter user Queen Curly Fry for her analysis of the Venus de Milo in The Carters’ video. She writes: “Here, Beyoncé once again models herself as a Greek statue, this time the Venus de Milo.

“However, in this shot she wears a nude bodysuit with wrapped hair, reframing both goddesses of beauty and victory as a black woman. This dismantles white-centric ideals of beauty.”

Great Sphinx of Tanis

This is one of the largest sphinxes outside of Egypt. Discovered in 1825, it could date back as early as 2600. Once again, Jay and Bey are making a wider point by featuring this sphinx. It’s not the first time Beyoncé has referenced ancient Egypt in her visuals, highlighting how it’s an important part of African history.

This is particularly poignant, as many museums have historically tried to separate ancient Egypt from African history and culture – instead, you’re more likely to see it grouped with the ancient civilisations of Greece and Rome.

Portrait of a Black Woman (Negress) – Marie-Guillemine Benoist

This is the last stop on the tour, and a painting that pops up repeatedly in the video. It is important for many reasons – it’s a rare example of a painting by a female, and also the fact that it features a black woman.

Beyond that, it’s one of the few depictions where a black person isn’t portrayed as a slave, or similarly downtrodden position. Instead, the woman of the painting holds eye contact in a way that is regal, beautiful and certainly arresting.

