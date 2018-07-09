7 of the trendiest dishes you have to try this summer

While it’s quite possible to survive summer on a diet of hot dogs and ice lollies, if you want to up your foodie game, these are the dishes to get your teeth into over the next couple of months…

1. Ceviche

Fresh raw seafood, doused in lime and mixed up together with chopped red onion and tomatoes, and sprinkled with coriander. This Mexican delicacy is swift to put together, super healthy, and perfect for hot summer nights when you can’t bear to cook.

2. Hispi cabbage

Move over cauliflower, the humble hispi cabbage is taking centre stage on many a restaurant menu currently. If it’s being chargrilled and topped with miso paste and crispy breadcrumbs, order it – you won’t regret it.

3. Turbot

The fish of the summer (and darling of the moment in the restaurant world), turbot can be expensive, so see it as a treat. The saltwater flatfish doesn’t need much to make it delicious – just butter, lemon and a fork.

4. Anything cooked over fire

Fire cookery is huge right now – and yes, it is just a fancier way of having a barbecue. However, grilling aficionados will know, cooking over hot coals – regardless of the weather – can get really addictive. There’s also more to it than just chucking on a couple of sausages.

5. Pickled and fermented things

Kimchi, kombucha, homemade bread and butter pickles, sauerkraut – the trend for gut-healthy pickles and ferments shows no sign of slowing. Grab yourself a Kilner jar and get pickling.



6. Craft soft drinks

Don’t fancy a Pimm’s or a beer? You’re not alone – in fact, more of us than ever are passing on the booze. A soft drink revival was only a matter of time. Look out for interesting iced tea options, mocktails and craft labels focusing on their tonics.

7. Vegan barbecue

Combining the fire cookery trend and the rise in plant-based diets (flexitarianism included), supermarkets are catering more than ever to the vegan market. So you can now pair your grilled corn on the cob with vegan burgers that ‘bleed’ like real meat.

