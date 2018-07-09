Cookbook review: Root & Leaf by Rich Harris

Ella Walker gives her verdict on this new collection of veggie recipes.

Not heard of Rich Harris? Well, he’s a chef, food stylist, author (of barbecue cookbook Fire & Smoke) and presenter, and this time around he’s turning his hands to all things green – despite the fact he’s not a veggie himself.

Here’s our verdict on his latest cookbook…

The book: Root & Leaf by Rich Harris

Who will love it? Veggies, vegans (although check the ingredient lists), flexitarians and those bored of their standard sides. For instance, steamed broccoli is fine, but chargrilled and topped with miso? Now that’s a jazzed-up side dish.

What is it trying to get us cooking? Big, bold vegetarian food it says on the cover, and it’s tough to disagree with the statement. It starts with some, quite frankly, decadent breakfasts (carrot cake granola, sweetcorn French toast with blueberries), before moving onto intriguing nibbles (flatbreads with feta and sticky aubergines) and mains that will make you forget meat even exists (butternut squash laksa, Singapore noodles fragrant with coconut milk, fennel tarte fine). The salads are decadent too, and there’s a whole section of quick pickles, ideal for late night snacking. But Harris is clear, just because this a book dedicated to vegetables, that doesn’t make it healthy – in fact, he’s put veggies first and made them incredibly indulgent, without a bite of tofu in sight.

How easy is it to use? There are some recipes that call for a whole string of ingredients, which can be intimidating (although they are all mostly easy to get hold of), while others involve processes that beginner cooks may struggle with (making honeycomb, curing egg yolks, salt baking, deep frying pommes dauphines). However, a large chunk of the ideas are straightforward to put together at home – it’s a case of picking your battles, depending on your skill level.

The best recipe is… a close call between the halloumi with chilli and mint pesto (which goes brilliantly with sweet potato) and the grilled corn salad with feta and burnt chilli dressing. It makes for the perfect barbecue accompaniment.

The recipe we’re most likely to post pictures of on Instagram is… the seared hispi cabbage with brown butter dressing – because hispi cabbage is THE vegetable of the moment, now cauliflower is taking a rest.

Halloumi with chilli and mint pesto (Martin Poole/PA)

The recipe we’re least likely to try is… the salt baked celeriac, as salt baking may leave you with a delicious, perfectly seasoned root veg, but steaming and mashing is quicker and way more comforting – especially if you chuck in loads of butter.

Overall rating: 7/10 – not accessible to all, but seriously gives vegetables their due, which is very welcome.

Root & Leaf by Rich Harris is published by Kyle Books, priced £19.99. Photography by Martin Poole. Available now.

