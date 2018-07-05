9 things you only know if you're the child-free one in your group of mum friends

There comes a time at a certain age when it feels like everyone around you is getting married and having babies – and if you’re the only non-mum in your group of mates, inevitably the dynamic shifts.

From pretending to understand conversations about the pros and cons of swaddling, and chat about late night feeds instead of the late night kebabs of old, here are a few things you’ll know if your friends are announcing pregnancies and introducing babies to the world on Facebook every five minutes.

All of my friends: *getting married / having babies*Me: *LOOK AT THIS PIC OF A DOG WEARING A SWEATER* — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) March 17, 2017

1. Your WhatsApp group is now exclusively for baby spam

This has been a gradual change, through the stages of house appliances, engagement rings and wedding centrepiece options. Now there are almost daily updates on first steps and cute laughs, and questions for the other mums on moving to big kid beds and nap times. You chip in with “so cute” and “that sounds tough” every now and again, while wondering if it’s appropriate to send a beach/gym/cocktail bar selfie back.

2. Now they’re the ones who are always late

You may have a reputation of tardiness amongst your mates, but that was until they had children and now struggle to leave the house remotely on time. If anything it’s a bonus, you never have to rush anywhere.

3. You’re not allowed to say “I’m knackered” in front of them

It doesn’t matter if you were on a dancefloor until 3am and got into work at 8am, you aren’t as tired as any new parent. So best not to mention it.

4. You get to buy teeny tiny clothes and don’t have to worry if they’re impractical

You give the best presents because you don’t have to shop for the boring stuff like parents do. Sure, your friend’s kid will grow out of those sparkly Converse in five minutes and they’ll throw up over that bright white summer dress immediately, but it’s not your problem.

5. You end up smiling and nodding through many conversations you don’t have a clue about



It’s not that you don’t care about the baby’s sleep routine, it’s that you have no comeback. Yes, I had a great nap at 3pm yesterday too?

6. Kids are gross

Your friend is bursting with pride that her child is learning how to eat a yoghurt on his own, the entire pot smeared over his face, and he’s simultaneously burping and farting too – but it isn’t conducive to you enjoying your avocado on toast and Mimosa at brunch.

7. But also adorable



You get to cuddle them, play with them and laugh when they do hilarious things… and hand them back to their parents when they have a tantrum. Win-win.

8. Your holidays could not be more different

When you don’t have miniature people to consider, you can explore far-flung corners of the world, and veer off the beaten track, without planning everything to a tee. While you’re plotting your next adventure backpacking around India or partying in Ibiza, your mates have to find a not-too-far-away child-friendly holiday camp with a family room, appropriate facilities and activities kids actually like.

9. And your weekends

The news shared at your catch ups is becoming hilariously disparate. Little Sam learned how to roll over on his tummy and your friend accidentally stepped on a poo; you had great first date/watched an entire series on Netflix/accidentally spent your entire paycheck on a bag you love, and have no regrets.

