Should tourists pay for the impact they have on a destination?

As overtourism continues to be a problem, New Zealand's government is proposing a new tourism tax. Sarah Marshall reports.

It’s a challenge faced by popular destinations all over the world: How do you cope with a growing tourism industry?

While authorities in Barcelona and Venice are desperately trying to manage disgruntled residents, New Zealand’s government is taking a proactive approach.

They are proposing a new International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to cover the cost of improved infrastructure and conservation needs.

Although still under consultation, if the tourism tax is approved it will likely come into effect by the end of 2019, with international visitors charged a levy of NZ$25 to NZ$35.

Current plans would exclude children under 2, Australian citizens and permanent residents, people from the Pacific Islands Forum countries (including Tonga and Samoa), anyone travelling on a diplomatic, medical and humanitarian visa, military, business visitor visas and APEC business traveller card holders.

What will the money be used for?

It’s estimated the new visa and ETA system could raise up to NZ$80 million a year, and reports suggest it will be spent on amenities including car parks, toilets and walking track maintenance, and in support of conservation projects, including native planting, breeding programmes and predator eradication.

View to Mount Taranaki in Egmont National Park (Thinkstock/PA)

“The New Zealand government is seeking solutions to fund infrastructure necessary to support increasing visitor numbers,” says Pip Casey, regional manager, Europe at Tourism New Zealand.

“Visitors to New Zealand enjoy free access to our 13 stunning National Parks and extensive Department Of Conservation estate, and it’s important that these areas are protected. We need to ensure that tourism enriches New Zealand for the future enjoyment of Kiwis and our international visitors alike, and that the country has infrastructure to support tourism growth.”

So, should tourists be accountable for the impact they have on a destination?

It’s hard to dispute tourists should in some way pay for the footprint they leave. With more people travelling, we’re inevitably affecting the environments we visit, so something must be done to redress the balance.

Whangarei waterfalls (Thinkstock/PA)

“These are all things that will ultimately benefit visitors and it’s great to see the New Zealand Government giving some targeted funding to the Department of Conservation and local operators,” adds Paul Carberry, founder of tour operator New Zealand In Depth.

“It’s something we believe in too. As a business, we make regular donations to Okarito Nursery and Kaikoura Wildlife Rescue as well as, where possible, recommending organisations and accommodation like Wilderness Lodge Lake Moeraki and Wilderness Lodge Arthur’s Pass, that work hard to conserve their local environments.”

Milford Sound (Thinkstock/PA)

But the New Zealand government still needs to address several issues.

“In principle, tourists should be paying for the impact they have on destinations – and a tax of this nature is fair if the funds raised are diverted to pay for infrastructure (unlike UK APD for example),” says John Telfer, deputy managing director at Explore. “Controversially I see that Australians are exempt – I find that puzzling given the rationale for the tax.”

Could taxation be a solution for overtourism?

Although there are many positives to be gained from introducing a tax in New Zealand, it might not be the answer for every destination.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to the problem of overtourism.” warns Justin Francis, CEO Responsible Travel. “It depends greatly on the area, infrastructure and particular pain points for locals. Cities such as Madrid and Berlin are limiting short-term holiday rental periods in an attempt to retain neighbourhoods, while others are looking at how to cut down on disruption by banning Segway tours and capping visitor numbers at big attractions.

“A tourist tax might be one possible solution to overtourism, and it could help to reduce demand. But it would be great to see any money raised going to fund projects that directly benefit the communities affected by the issue in the first place.”

