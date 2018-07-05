Video: This fairy-tale castle house is up for sale for £4million

5th Jul 18 | Lifestyle

Got a cool £4m to spare?

If you grew up on a diet of Disney films and fairy tales, and now have a (very) sturdy bank balance, all your romantic dreams of living in a castle could just come true.

This Gothic-style castle, complete with crenellated turrets and decadent marble bathrooms, has come on the market on the Isle Of Man.

Named Harold Tower and located on Douglas Head, it was built around 1830, and comes with a coach house and guest cottage included. For a swish £4m, it could be all yours.

Watch our video to see around inside and envisage yourself living there happily ever after…

