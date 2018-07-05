Video: How to create a rainbow smoothie to celebrate Pride

Yes, England play Sweden this Saturday in the World Cup, but it’s also London’s legendary Pride parade. Throughout the last month, Pride events have been taking place, but this weekend, things really kick off.

If you’re keen to get in your five-a-day and celebrate in style, this rainbow smoothie from the World Avocado Organisation is a delicious double whammy. Each layer packs in a host of fruits and veggies, from berries, pear and mango, to spinach and avocado.

It’s fun, fresh and will keep you going if you’re heading to the Pride parade – rainbow flags at the ready…

