Want to bring coastal style into your home? 3 design experts show us how

Gabrielle Fagan discovers how to take inspiration from the seaside to create a relaxed and summery interior.

Summertime often brings with it a longing to live by the sea – with lapping waves and sweeping beaches as the backdrop to your life.

Not all of us can fulfil this fantasy but coastal chic can easily be brought into your home wherever it is, with the use of ocean-inspired colour tones, natural materials and informal styling.

We asked three design experts for their tips on creating a perfect coastal interior and went beachcombing to find some top seashore style picks. Here’s how to make a splash indoors….

Choose natural materials says Lois Vincent

Conjure a fresh, seashore atmosphere with white and blue bedding. Azure Seafare Throw £49; Simply White Striped White Bedspread £110; Seafare Rowen Print Double Duvet Set £65; Simply White Grey Seersucker Check, Double Duvet Set £55; Torren Stripe Print Cushion £15; Junipa Velvet Ikat Cushion £25; Casual Collection Holden Check Double Duvet Set £55; Simply White Matelassé Cushion £35. All from the Linea range at House of Fraser (House of Fraser/PA)

“The look and feel of a life beside the sea provides endless inspiration for decor,” says Lois Vincent, home designer House of Fraser.

“This season, colour and texture are wonderfully restful – watercolour stripes, tie-dye effects, and those salt-washed ocean hues are so easy to work into any home come the summer months.

“Look out for weathered and raw finishes too – it’s all about capturing the beauty in imperfection. Natural materials like wood and rattan will add interest to a space and will be a lovely contrast to sharp blues and crisp whites that are so characteristic of a coastal home.”

(L-R) Joules Burnham Harbour-Stripe Armchair, £1,089 (a Joules Burnham 4-Seat Sofa, combining a stripe and florals is also available, £1,299) both exclusively at DFS;Distressed White Double Sided Beach Arrow, £8.50, Gisela Graham;Driftway Blue Patterned Storage Trunks, Set of Two, reduced from £574 to £376, Artisanti; Nautical Sea Boat Themed Hooks, £15 each, Pushka Home (DFS/Gisela Graham/Artisanti/Pushka Home/PA)

Go for relaxed informality says Charlie Luxton

‘The Sea’ by Gustave Courbet courtesy of Bridgeman, Wallmural from £32 per square metre, Wallsauce (Wallsauce/PA)

“Our house revolves around an open plan living, dining and cooking space and references the reality and palette of the Cornish seascape, to create a subtle, calm environment,” says architectural designer and TV presenter, Charlie Luxton, who has teamed up with windows and blinds specialists, Hillarys to create a coastal style scheme.

The lounge at Charlie Luxton’s coastal home with Brindle Denim Drift Roller Blind, from £72 and Serene Linen Voile, from £54 a pair, both from Hillarys (Hillarys/PA)

“For me, coastal style is a way of life rather than a trend. It’s a look that invokes an ambience of relaxed informality which is perfect for summer homes, whether you live by the coast or not.

“Rather than opting for the traditional maritime or beach hut look, I’ve gone for a subtle mix of cloudy sky greys, moody blues and white enlivened by a few bold splashes of sunshine yellow. It’s inspired by the weather, light and wonderful landscapes.

“I didn’t want to shut out any of the natural light so I’ve used roller blinds and voiles. Linen fabrics, chunky woollen rugs and throws and woven baskets, driftwood lamps and wooden furniture complete the look.”

(L-R) Aluminium Porthole Mirror, £84.95, Coastal Home; Beach Scene Screen, reduced from £90 to £63, Arthouse, Wallpaper Direct; Hand Felted ‘Stone’ Pouf, from £45, Perch Upholstery; Sun. Sand. Sea by Uma Prabhakar Gokhale, cushion from £27, Art Wow (Coastal Home/Wallpaper Direct/Perch Upholstery/Coastal Home/PA)

Temper brights with off-whites says Sally Denning

Soft sand colours and natural textures star in a home featured in Relaxed Coastal Style by Sally Denning (Benjamin Edwards/Ryland Peters & Small/PA)

“Many of us dream of living by the sea – but even if you’re not lucky enough to have a seashore home, you can take inspiration from the beauty of the coast and bring those ideas inside, wherever and however you live,” promises Sally Denning, author of Relaxed Coastal Style (Ryland Peters & Small, £19.99).

“You could copy the colours of fishing boats, beach huts and painted shutters, which all boast strong shades that weather to more manageable hues.

“Tropical brights such as turquoise and aqua are another popular choice but temper them with neutrals or off-whites to keep a scheme easy to live with as well as easy on the eye.”

(L-R) Nautical Lime Wash Wooden Fish Duo on Plinth Ornament Decoration, £19.50, Gisela Graham; Starfish Cushion, Natural, £34.95, Coastal Home; Jay Haeckel Sea Life Mug in Gift Box, £9.50, Hurn & Hurn; Jay Haeckel Nature & Sea Life Coasters, Set of Four, reduced from £10 to 8, Hurn & Hurn; Driftwood Wall Art Panel, Diagonal Pattern, £135, Coastal Home (Gisela Graham/Coastal Home/Hurn & Hurn/Coastal Home/PA)

© Press Association 2018