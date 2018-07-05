Want to bring coastal style into your home? 3 design experts show us how

Want to bring coastal style into your home? 3 design experts show us how5th Jul 18 | Lifestyle
Gabrielle Fagan discovers how to take inspiration from the seaside to create a relaxed and summery interior.
Summertime often brings with it a longing to live by the sea – with lapping waves and sweeping beaches as the backdrop to your life.
Not all of us can fulfil this fantasy but coastal chic can easily be brought into your home wherever it is, with the use of ocean-inspired colour tones, natural materials and informal styling.
We asked three design experts for their tips on creating a perfect coastal interior and went beachcombing to find some top seashore style picks. Here’s how to make a splash indoors….
Choose natural materials says Lois Vincent
“The look and feel of a life beside the sea provides endless inspiration for decor,” says Lois Vincent, home designer House of Fraser.
“This season, colour and texture are wonderfully restful – watercolour stripes, tie-dye effects, and those salt-washed ocean hues are so easy to work into any home come the summer months.
“Look out for weathered and raw finishes too – it’s all about capturing the beauty in imperfection. Natural materials like wood and rattan will add interest to a space and will be a lovely contrast to sharp blues and crisp whites that are so characteristic of a coastal home.”
Go for relaxed informality says Charlie Luxton
“Our house revolves around an open plan living, dining and cooking space and references the reality and palette of the Cornish seascape, to create a subtle, calm environment,” says architectural designer and TV presenter, Charlie Luxton, who has teamed up with windows and blinds specialists, Hillarys to create a coastal style scheme.
“For me, coastal style is a way of life rather than a trend. It’s a look that invokes an ambience of relaxed informality which is perfect for summer homes, whether you live by the coast or not.
“Rather than opting for the traditional maritime or beach hut look, I’ve gone for a subtle mix of cloudy sky greys, moody blues and white enlivened by a few bold splashes of sunshine yellow. It’s inspired by the weather, light and wonderful landscapes.
“I didn’t want to shut out any of the natural light so I’ve used roller blinds and voiles. Linen fabrics, chunky woollen rugs and throws and woven baskets, driftwood lamps and wooden furniture complete the look.”
Temper brights with off-whites says Sally Denning
“Many of us dream of living by the sea – but even if you’re not lucky enough to have a seashore home, you can take inspiration from the beauty of the coast and bring those ideas inside, wherever and however you live,” promises Sally Denning, author of Relaxed Coastal Style (Ryland Peters & Small, £19.99).
“You could copy the colours of fishing boats, beach huts and painted shutters, which all boast strong shades that weather to more manageable hues.
“Tropical brights such as turquoise and aqua are another popular choice but temper them with neutrals or off-whites to keep a scheme easy to live with as well as easy on the eye.”
