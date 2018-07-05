Drinking vinegars are now a thing, but do they taste any good?

If you're looking for a food match for your fancy meal, it doesn't always have to be booze.

Anyone for a glass of vinegar? Thought not. But before you dismiss it, there’s a new non-alcoholic drink on the market – and you might want to try it before you turn your nose up…

What exactly are drinking vinegars?

“Derived from the Arabic word ‘sharab’, meaning ‘to drink’, these curious elixirs are modern interpretations of the centuries-old ‘shrub’ drink – first recorded in Babylonian times,” says Henry Chevallier Guild, an eighth generation Aspall Cyder family member, who’s created Nonsuch Shrubs and launched three different flavours of drinking vinegar.

Essentially, it’s a soft drink that works well with food. So if you’re cutting down or cutting out alcohol, you can still enjoy a little something with your evening meal that actually complements it, rather than drowns it out. They’re quite pricey though – a 25cl bottle will set you back £3.50.

Are they healthy?

Not to be confused with taking a tablespoon of cider vinegar every day – which is a bit of a health trend right now (Waitrose have recently reported sales of apple cider vinegar up 60% in the last year) – they’re not a ‘health drink’. However, there’s no added sugar in any of the Nonsuch Shrubs varieties and they’re all-natural.

“They’re designed as a grown-up, sophisticated treat when abstaining from alcohol,” adds Chevallier Guild. “My view is that just because you’re off the ‘juice’, you shouldn’t cheat your taste-buds with inferior drinks.”

How should we drink them?

With their cyder vinegar base and the blend of herbs, fruit and sparkling water, Nonsuch claim to have a depth and breadth of flavour similar to that of wine, craft beer and spirits.

Drink them chilled in a wine glass on their own, or over ice.

What’s the verdict?

Nonsuch Shrubs Peach & Basil

(Nonsuch Shrubs/PA)

They say: Its light refreshing flavour and savoury tang give this shrub a wonderful affinity with bar snacks and starters, such as smoked almonds, as well as hummus with flat bread. It’s also a delightful accompaniment with salads of all persuasions – pear, walnut and Gorgonzola as well as tomato and mozzarella.

Our tester says: “I really liked it! I found it refreshing and a nice alternative to an alcoholic drink. The apple cider vinegar definitely gives it a tang – which I like, probably because I drink apple cider vinegar regularly.”

Nonsuch Shrubs Blackcurrant & Juniper

They say: The strong flavours of both blackcurrant and juniper make this a shoo-in with meat and vegetables alike. It’s a super accompaniment to venison served in almost any style and, with its rich mouthfeel, it sits just as comfortably with root vegetable gratins such as beetroot and celeriac.

Our tester says: “The obvious question is does this actually taste like vinegar and thankfully, the answer is no. Sweet, fruity and fizzy, the blackcurrant flavour gives the thirst-quenching blend a delicious Ribena-for-grown-ups vibe, while the cider vinegar lends a tangy finish.”

Nonsuch Shrubs Sour Cherry & Garden Mint

They say: The combination of garden mint and sour cherry can lead this shrub back to its spiritual home of the Middle East. It’s a great accompaniment for a lamb or vegetable tagine, as well as marinated artichokes and salads like cucumber and caper. Its rich mouthfeel also makes it a fine bedfellow for smoked fish such as mackerel.

Our tester says: “It’s a bit weird. Overly fizzy, enough to make you splutter, and I couldn’t detect any cherry at all. In fact, it was most reminiscent of mint sauce, so maybe that’s why it would go with lamb…”

© Press Association 2018