It's 20 years since the Big Lebowski was released and this US art gallery is celebrating in style

Take a look at some of the work featured in Portland's Lebowskiland show.

Even two decades after it was first released in cinemas, the Coen brothers’ cult movie The Big Lebowski is still a classic. Have you ever been able to drink a White Russian in quite the same way?

This year marks the 20th anniversary of its debut, and Land art gallery in Portland, USA, is hosting an exhibition in honour, with more than 50 local artists contributing work.

The space, in the city’s historic Mississippi neighbourhood, serves as a hub for showcasing artistic talent from the Pacific Northwest and runs around 12 shows per year.

Here’s a sneak preview of pieces featured in Lebowskiland, which runs until July 22.

