Stay cool during summer runs with heatwave-friendly workout gear

Summertime, beach season, the most wonderful time of the year – whatever you choose to call it, summer is finally upon us. But while the hot days and long evenings can spell good news for your social life (hello, Aperol Spritz sundowners), the temperatures can be a challenge for anyone who likes running.

That being said, summer is a terrific time to get moving – the streets are dry, you can put your pace on the back-burner and, with the right preparation, the weather doesn’t have to be a total torture-fest.

Whether you’re a professional runner, you’re training for a marathon or you simply can’t stand the thought of being cooped up in a basement gym when the weather is so glorious, the key to showing summer who’s boss is in arming yourself with the right gear.

We can’t promise you won’t sweat, grimace or want to give up when you’re pounding the pavement in 30-degree heat, but we can guarantee that some heatwave-friendly kit will make getting out on a run that little bit more bearable.

1. Lululemon Tracker Short V, £48 (lululemon.co.uk

(Lululemon/PA)

These light-as-a-feather shorts are designed with running in mind, mastering the tricky task of letting your upper leg area breathe while keeping you covered on a breezy run. As well as being super flattering, they’re also made from a special four-way stretch fabric that works to wick sweat away from the body – so they won’t bunch or cling to your legs during those tricky double-figure miles.

2. Sweaty Betty Stamina Workout Bra, £35 (sweatybetty.com)

(Sweat Betty/PA)

Getting the support you need on a long run doesn’t have to feel like a burden. This breathable bra has secure shoulder straps and a compression design that keeps everything in place, while clever waffle ventilation under the breast prevents the ultimate discomfort of moisture pooling.

3. Karrimor X Lite Running Belt and Bottle, £19.99 (karrimor.com)

(Karrimor/PA)

Running dehydrated is not only unpleasant, it’s dangerous too. Make sure your H2O levels are topped up with a water belt – this one from Karrimor comes with a 250ml BPA-free bottle which snugly slots into place on the hip, with an elasticated holding strap that will stop it from sliding out while you’re sprinting. There’s also a handy pocket, so you can keep your keys, bank card and phone safe while you’re on the move.

4. Nike Flex Stride 2-In-1 Shorts, £37.95 (nike.com)

(Nike/PA)

The beauty of these shorts is in the double layer effect; you basically slip into a pair of fitted shorts underneath, with a looser pair attached over the top. They’re not as tight as other compression styles out there, so there’s no chance of chafing, and they’ll also stop you from self-consciously tugging at the hemline while you’re taking on an incline.

5. Smoovall Skin Contact Spray, £12.99 (smoovall.co.uk)

(Smoovall/PA)

One of the worst things about running in the heat is the very real chance that you will chafe. The uncomfortable rubbing-together of your thigh area in sweaty conditions can all too quickly lead to irritating friction burns. This non-greasy spray forms a protective layer over the skin and can be applied everywhere, from nipples to nether regions, to help protect your delicate areas.

6. Saucony Endorphin Singlet, £26.69 (sportsshoes.com)

(Saucony/PA)

Sometimes all you need to get you hyped for a run is some colourful performance kit that makes you feel like an athlete. This racer-back running vest from Saucony is made from silky smooth material that keeps your chest covered while letting your underarm areas breathe. Time to retire the baggy t-shirts, gentlemen.

7. Adidas Ultraboost Parley Trainers, £149.95 (adidas.co.uk)

(Adidas/PA)

The sole of these streamlined trainers are made from Adidas’ trademark ‘boost’ technology, which absorbs the energy you put into each stride and fires it back at your foot – making for a bouncy and responsive ride. They’re also made from recycled ocean plastic – each pair’s upper is made from 95% waste dredged from the oceans around the Maldives. Look good, do good, feel good.

8. Sony WF-SP700N Sports Headphones, £180 (sony.co.uk)

(Sony/PA)

When you’re already hot and bothered, there’s nothing worse than getting tangled up in your headphone wires while you’re trying to skip through tracks on your running playlist. Eliminate the inconvenience with these bud sport headphones, which fit snugly into the ear and don’t budge. There’s in-built noise cancelling technology to block out distractions, while an ambient mode lets you enjoy your music and still hear your surroundings on the roads. They have around three hours battery life, but there’s also a separate pocket-sized carrying case that stores enough juice for two extra recharges.

9. Coola Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, £36, Space NK (spacenk.com)

(Space NK/PA)

The most important thing to bear in mind on summer runs? Keeping your skin safe. A good sunscreen will help to protect you from the sun’s harmful UV rays, preventing sunburn and various skin cancers. This one comes in a handy spray bottle for easy use and quick-drying application, and is sweat resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Remember, the sun is strongest between 10am and 4pm, so if you’re planning to get out on a run, it’s better to clock up the miles early in the morning or later in the evening, so you can stay safe and avoid the burn.

