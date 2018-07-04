How to make Honey & Co's sumac and vanilla shortbread

Shortbread, but not as you know it.

This teatime treat comes with a vanilla and sumac – it’s lemony in flavour, but dusky pink in colour – crust. And best of all, it’s pretty simple to whip up.

Serve with lots of tea…

Ingredients:

(Makes 24–28 shortbreads)

240g butter, at room temperature

120g icing sugar

360g plain flour

1 vanilla pod, seeds scraped out

1/2tsp flaky sea salt

For the coating:

2tbsp sumac

2tbsp granulated sugar

(Patricia Niven/PA)



Method:

1. Use a food processor or an electric mixer with a paddle attachment to work the butter, icing sugar, flour, vanilla seeds and salt until the mixture just forms a ball of dough. It takes a while to come together, so don’t lose faith. Once it has formed, turn the dough out onto the work surface. Divide into two pieces and shape each one into a log – I prefer to make it rectangular but it is tasty in any shape.

2. For the coating, mix the sumac and sugar on the work surface. Roll the log in the sumac-sugar to coat all over, then place in the fridge to set for at least one hour (or freeze it until you want to bake them).

3. Heat your oven to 190°C/170°C fan/375°F/gas mark 5. Line two baking trays with baking paper. Use a sharp knife to cut each log into 12–14 slices and place them flat on the trays.

4. Bake for 10–12 minutes until light golden, then remove from the oven. Leave to cool on the tray before eating.

Big Sunday news! We are super excited to announce our new book Honey & Co: At Home – Middle Eastern recipes from our kitchen, comes out 5th July and is available from Amazon on pre-order: https://t.co/kPbAZIoCjw pic.twitter.com/fgRejrVc7U — Itamar Srulovich (@Honeyandco) March 25, 2018

Honey & Co. At Home: Middle-Eastern Recipes From Our Kitchen by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich, photography by Patricia Niven, is published by Pavilion Books, priced £26. Available July 5.

