Feeling hot? 9 snacks that are better straight from the freezer

Feeling hot? 9 snacks that are better straight from the freezer3rd Jul 18 | Lifestyle
Because the weather will just not cool down.
Instead of spending the entire heatwave alternating between melting and submerging yourself in a cold bath, stock up your freezer and reach for one of these treats when the heat gets too much…
1. Watermelon
Slice into triangular wedges and freeze for perfect watermelon ice lollies.
2. Grapes
Frozen grapes pop in the mouth when grabbed straight from the freezer – they also make nifty edible ice cubes.
3. Vodka
Vodka doesn’t freeze because of its high alcohol content, but it will chill enough for you to be left with frost on the bottle, and an ice cold vodka tonic slips down a dream in this weather.
4. Chocolate
A step further than fridge-cold chocolate, freezer-cold chocolate snaps pleasingly and melting is delayed. Arguably it tastes better too. We’d especially recommend giving a Snickers or a Boost bar the freezer treatment.
5. Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries – they all become frozen nuggets of healthy, cooling joy.
6. Bananas
Frozen bananas lose the fuzzy texture of room temperature ones, and make great ice pop alternatives, while also being one of your five-a-day. Or, go all out and dunk them in molten chocolate and chopped nuts before freezing – better than a Magnum.
7. Peaches
Prone to spoiling in the fruit bowl during this kind of heat, store your peaches (as well as nectarines and plums) in the freezer instead. As they begin to defrost while you eat them, their sweetness takes on extra punch.
8. Coffee beans
For a quick pick-me-up, frozen coffee beans really hit the spot – even better if they’re coated in dark chocolate.
9. Brownies
Gooey at room temperature, after a stint in the freezer, brownies turn almost fudgy.
