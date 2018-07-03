Forget the World Cup - these are the tours you need to book if you want to discover Colombia

Regardless of their performance on pitch, this South American country is a winner when it comes to holidays.

England are due to face Colombia in the World Cup this evening, but whatever the outcome of the actual game, there’s no denying the South American destination is hard to beat when it comes to exotic holidays.

Having cleaned up its act, Colombia has attracted vast investment in the past decade, and adventurous tourists are keen to explore.

Here are a few escorted tours offering a taste of the country kissed by Caribbean and Pacific coastlines.

Discovering the Lost City

Best for: Hikers



(Renato Granieri/PA)

This multi-day trek through the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta undulates through jungle bursting with birdlife and ancient ruins, leading to a triumphant sky-high 8th century citadel once belonging to the Tayrona people. A new Lost City tour with G Adventures uses a different exit route, rather than the classic circuit trail, allowing trekkers to spend time in an indigenous Wiwa village.

How: A 7-day trip costs from £449, starting in Santa Marta. Flights extra. Book here.

On the look out for birds

Best for: Nature lovers



(Thinkstock/PA)

Boasting more bird species – just under 2,000 – than any other country on the planet, Colombia is a top destination for avian fans. A colourful display of feathered creatures can be found in diverse ecosystems, and The Travelling Naturalist’s expert-led Colombia’s Birding Highlights tour concentrates on some of the richest areas. The itinerary includes stops in Chocó, on the Pacific slope of the western Andes, and visits a lekking site for the Andean cock-of-the-rock, close to the town of Jardin.

How: A 16-day tour costs from £4,575, including flights. Book here.



Covering the highlights

Best for: A bit of everything



Cartagena (Thinkstock/PA)

Ideal for first-time visitors eager for an overview of the country, Explore’s Contrasts of Colombia tour takes in all the highlights – from lively Caribbean city Cartagena, to the burgeoning cultural hub of Medellin. Discover art galleries, colonial architecture, local markets and pre-Colombian artefacts.

How: The 13-day tour costs from £2,899. Flights extra. Book here.

Cycling through the interior

Best for: Coffee country



(Thinkstock/PA)

Colombia’s central highland region has the perfect conditions for growing coffee, and this active cycling tour introduced by Intrepid for 2019, presents a novel way to explore. The trip begins in capital city Bogotá, a treasure trove of colonial buildings and modern gourmet restaurants, and takes advantage of the Sunday Ciclovia, when 100km of streets become car-free for a day each week.

How: An 8-day trip costs from £1, 695. Flights extra. Book here.

© Press Association 2018