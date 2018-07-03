Billecart-Salmon celebrate 200 years - here's what you need to know about the Champagne house

When a champagne house celebrates, they really celebrate. Here's the lowdown on this family-owned business, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

When possible, we all love to celebrate with champagne, so you can rely on a Champagne house to pop the bubbly for its own birthday – especially when it’s a milestone such as their 200th anniversary, as it is for Billecart-Salmon this year.

Along with celebrations, gastronomic tastings and a very special limited release, Billecart-Salmon Bicentenary Cuvée – only 1,818 magnums of the ‘200’ champagne are available – the house invited more than 1,500 friends and family to the glorious gardens of the Chateau de Mareuil-sur-Aÿ in Champagne to toast seven generations of expertise.

Sam Wylie-Harris in the grounds of Chateau de Mareuil-sur-Ay (SWH/PA)

Even the jazz band couldn’t drown the sound of corks popping while hundreds of guests mingled together and enjoyed some of their favourite cuvées (wine or blend of wines) that tap the talents of this exceptional house, whose motto is: ‘Give priority to quality, thrive for excellence.’. “I have it tattooed on my back,” says Mathieu Roland-Billecart, 7th generation and soon to be CEO.

Billecart-Salmon Cuvée Nicolas François 2002 (SWH/PA)

Here’s what you need to know about Billecart-Salmon…

1. What’s the family’s story?

Domaine Billecart-Salmon (Billecart-Salmon/PA)

The champagne house was founded in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ in 1818 by Nicolas François Billecart and his wife, Elisabeth Salmon, the same year they tied the knot. One of the few remaining family-owned Champagne houses, they’ve been in the driving seat ever since.

2. What is Billecart-Salmon’s overriding style?

“Balance, finesse and elegance,” – the house only retains the juice from the first pressing of the grape harvest, which is fruitier and of higher quality. This is followed by a very cold fermentation which, in a nutshell, gives the wines a specific clarity and purity, and lends the freshness that’s become the house’s hallmark.

3. Why are they particularly known for their rosé?

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé (Billecart-Salmon/PA)

We may think of rosé champagne as the height of luxury now, but it hasn’t always been that way. Great rosé has been “part of the heart and house” since 1840 – but in the 1970s it wasn’t as prestigious as it is today. Jean Roland-Billecart (5th generation winemaker) decided to give it a makeover and create “the best rosé that’s ever existed,” says Mathieu.

A blend of chardonnay, pinot meunier and pinot noir, Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé (£62.50, ChampagneDirect) is an elegant rosé with delicate red berry aromas, a bright, fruity structure and fantastic purity.

4. What other champagne highlights are in the Billecart-Salmon range?

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve (Billecart-Salmon/PA)

The entry level Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve (£42.50, ChampagneDirect) is a charming introduction to the house style, with its finely balanced bubbles. Beyond the Brut Rosé, there’s a fascinating Brut Sous Bois, which is vinified and matured in oak.

Billecart-Salmon prestige cuvées (Billecart-Salmon/PA)

Along with a vintage 2007, the most prestigious cuvées are Nicolas François (the outstanding 2002 vintage is still current, and testament to the lengthy ageing the house is known for), Cuvée Elisabeth Rose 2006 and Cuvée Louis Blanc de Blancs 2006.

5. And what about the wine that’s celebrating their 200th anniversary?

(Billecart-Salmon/PA)

For the hedonist in the cellar, this landmark release is destined to become a collector’s item.

“The 200th cuvée is probably one of the hardest cuvées we’ve had to design because we were trying to capture the essence of Billecart-Salmon, which means different things to different people,” explains Mathieu.

Billecart-Salmon Bicentenary Cuvee (£1,400, magnum, Hedonism Wines for enquiries) is 92% pinot noir dominant and the first time they’ve released a multi-vintage blend from four harvests: 2000, 2003, 2008 and 2012. Extra brut with 50% vinification in oak casks and 50% in stainless steel.

Ready to drink now, Mathieu suggests with its freshness, elegance and length, it can be enjoyed 25 years down the line. And if he had to describe it in two words: “Freshness and elegance. Both of which you’ll find in all the cuvées but here you have complexity and length. It’s super long and I’ll be opening my first in five to 10 years time.”

6. Can you do a cellar tour?

Yes, by appointment. Along with 12 miles of cellars, the new Cask Room (chai in French) is a highlight. Behind lock and key are 18 special casks dedicated to their prestige cuvée, Le Clos Saint-Hilaire, each crowned with a crystal stopper. On special occasions, a dramatic sound and light show completes the tour.

For more information visit Champagne Billecart-Salmon

© Press Association 2018