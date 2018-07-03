Ask a counsellor: 'Why won't my teenage son speak to me?'

The problem…

“My son, who is almost 19, told me a couple of days ago that he’s leaving home and plans to share a flat with his friends. When I pointed out that he might struggle to do this, given that he is still at college and not earning much from his weekend job, he lost his temper and told me to stop interfering.

“When I said I was only trying to help, he stormed out of the house, slamming doors as he went. I was worried and upset for the rest of the day, as it was so unlike him.

“He came home later that night and went straight to his room, and he hasn’t said a word to me since. He’s not eaten with us either, though I know food has gone from the fridge.

“I want to help, but don’t know what I have done wrong. There’s an ugly atmosphere in the house and I feel so guilty for causing it. Please help.”

Fiona says…

“First of all, please stop feeling guilty. You did nothing wrong other than offer your son some sensible advice about the realities of sharing a flat.

“The fact that this outburst was so out of character for him suggests to me that this might have been a manufactured reaction anyway. Many young people struggle to find a way to tell their parents they are moving out, often needing to find a reason to justify their decision. In your son’s case, he used your so-called interference as the trigger.

“I suspect further that, had you not expressed concern for his welfare, he might well have used this as grounds to get angry anyway. His outburst no doubt seemed hurtful to you, but please try not to judge him too harshly. The fact that he has not spoken to you since doesn’t mean that he is still angry. It is more likely that he is feeling guilty himself, and perhaps feels he might have handled this situation badly. He may also have no idea what to do next.

Flying the nest can be tricky for both parent and child (Thinkstock/PA)

“I know that you want to resolve this ugly atmosphere quickly, but I think it would be unwise to return to this issue immediately. Better, I think, to let him calm down and then try to open a dialogue again about something completely different. Ideally, this should be something trivial and non-confrontational.

“For example, what would he like for breakfast or dinner that day? How the weather has been? Humour is good, so perhaps you could relate a funny or strange thing that happened to you. It doesn’t really matter what you do, just keep it superficial and avoid the issue that caused the friction.

Personally I feel moving away from home really betters your relationship with your parents. Your thoughts ? — Mama Ranks💸🍾 (@anda_maneli) November 30, 2017

“In time, he should come around and back to his usual self. When he eventually starts talking about moving out again, try not to be negative. Instead, explain that you understand why he needs to be independent and ask if there is anything you can do to help.

“Once he sees that you are willing to help him with his plans, this should diffuse the situation further. Hopefully, it will also mean that he will then feel able to apologise for the way he behaved.”

If you have a problem and you’d like Fiona’s advice, email help@askfiona.net

© Press Association 2018