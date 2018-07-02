National Dim Sum Week - where to eat the best bite-size treats

No matter your budget, we've found the dim sum for you.

The first ever National Dim Sum Week is in full chopstick-whirling swing, and aiming to celebrate East Asian food.

No matter where you live, you’re bound to not be too far from some incredible dim sum (that’s bite-size mouthfuls of Chinese cuisine, usually served in steamer baskets, for those not in the know).

And whether you can go all out on your dim sum, or want your Chinese food cheap and cheerful, we’ve got you covered.

On a budget

Chung Ying Cantonese, Birmingham

With three restaurants in Birmingham, you’re never far from getting a fix of Chung Ying’s £6 for two dim sum brunch menu. It’s a winner. We’ll have the spare ribs with plum sauce and the chicken and prawn buns please.

Lovely House, London

A tiny nook of a restaurant in Peckham, south London, Lovely House is lovely in both style and flavours. Their wonton soup is less than £4 a bowl, and you can scoff three plump steamed pork sui mai dumplings for £3.25. Incredible value.

Chop Chop, Edinburgh

Chop Chop go big on dumplings. Dig into platters of them stuffed with lamb and cumin, chilli chicken, pork and prawn – spend a tenner and you’ll leave throughly well fed. Plus, everything is made fresh in-house.

Weeknight treat

Riverside Cantonese, Cardiff

Riverside has been dishing up dim sum in Cardiff for more then 40 years – they know what they’re doing. Their £20 a head set menus are a steal, but their dim sum options are hard to ignore. Whelks in satay sauce and bean curd rolls with oyster sauce caught our attention.

Mak at D6, Dublin

Mak is undeniably slick and cool – and its kitchen takes authentic dim sum inspiration direct from Hong Kong. Their steamed scallops and shrimp pak choi potsticker dumplings sound particularly delicious.

Blow the budget

A. Wong, London

A. Wong landed its first Michelin star this year, so grabbing a table may be tricky, but if you manage it, the dim sum is sure to be spectacular. Top picks include their Shanghai steamed dumpling with ginger infused vinegar, the steamed duck yolk custard bun, and the clear shrimp dumpling with sweet chilli sauce and a rice vinegar cloud (whatever that involves).

Hakkasan, London

Hakkasan also has a Michelin star, and offers some seriously upmarket dining. Book a seat from noon to experience their lunchtime dim sum menu, where crispy duck rolls appear alongside prawn toast with foie gras and golden fried soft shell crab, served with traditional Chinese teas.

