As Wimbledon kicks off, check out these incredible tennis courts around the world

Let's face it - your game will definitely be better if it's in a rain forest.

As today marks the start of Wimbledon, we’re all gearing up for two glorious weeks of watching some high level tennis. We don’t know about you, but watching the greats smashing serves over the net really makes us feel like picking up our own racket.

Even though your local court definitely does the job, you could be having a rally in a slightly more exciting location.

So, in aid of Wimbledon fortnight kicking off today, here are the incredible types of courts from all over the world that you should travel to to play on.

In the mountains

What could be a better environment to play tennis in than the mountains? The crisp air will clear your head and help you breathe deeply.

The tennis courts of the Gstaad Palace in Switzerland have the most incredible views of the surrounding Swiss Alps. It’s pretty well known among tennis fans – the Swiss Open is held here every year.

Overlooking the sea

Unless you’re the kind of person that gets riled up by line calls that don’t go your way, playing tennis can be an incredibly relaxing experience.

And what could be more soothing than playing a game overlooking the sea? For us, the location of the court in Il San Pietro di Positano in Italy is one of the best. If the exercise gets a bit much, you can run down the steps to the private beach, take a quick dip in the sea, and then resume play.

Inside some incredible architecture

Tennis by saturday night #tennis#court#paris#rooftop#party A post shared by 🌍🔮ⒺⓋⓄⒹⒾⒺ 🔮🌎 (@evodie_official) on Apr 5, 2014 at 12:18pm PDT

Wimbledon might be held outdoors, but that doesn’t mean you have to be. Instead you could surround yourself with a different kind of history at the Tennis de la Cavalerie in Paris.

The location of this course is second to none, as it is found between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadéro Gardens. Not only do you have sweeping views over the city from this seventh floor court, but it’s also in an art deco building with an intricate woodwork interior design.

With some wildlife

Should've booked the court ahead of time A post shared by Tyler Strand (@_tydalwave_) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

As most tennis professionals know, there’s nothing worse than court invaders. However, we don’t think we’d be too sad if a few zebras came to join our match.

At the Singita Sabora tented camp not only do you get astounding views over the unadulterated beauty of Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, but you’re also likely to have a few four-legged guests wander onto the court. Just make sure you don’t accidentally hit one with your backhand.

In a rain forest

If you didn’t get the chance to play at Wimbledon this year (don’t worry too much – there’s always next year), you could do worse than practice your serve in the middle of a tropical jungle.

Carlisle Bay in Antigua offers nine tennis courts all surrounded by thick, leafy trees, making it feel truly secluded. Not only are you surrounded by a rain forest (and all the amazing smells and sounds that emanate from it), but you’re also a stone’s throw away from the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean – perfect for a cool down after any match.

© Press Association 2018