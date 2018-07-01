Video: On International Fruit Day, here's how to make a superfood porridge

Jujube will really take your breakfast to the next level

Happy International Fruit Day! This is basically the banana’s birthday, so we should celebrate accordingly and make something laden with fruit.

Porridge is one of the best ways you can start your day, because it’s easy to digest, filling and slowly releases energy over the morning.

So what if you took all this goodness to the next level by adding various superfruits? This recipe includes jujube – otherwise known as the red date. It’s choc-full of antioxidants and can apparently help to boost your immune system.

It also adds in the slightly less exotic but ever-reliable banana, because what porridge is complete without it?

