Video: On International Fruit Day, here's how to make a superfood porridge

1st Jul 18 | Lifestyle

Jujube will really take your breakfast to the next level

864afe5e-6749-4c7e-a9df-fa33ffb4e635

Happy International Fruit Day! This is basically the banana’s birthday, so we should celebrate accordingly and make something laden with fruit.

Porridge is one of the best ways you can start your day, because it’s easy to digest, filling and slowly releases energy over the morning.

So what if you took all this goodness to the next level by adding various superfruits? This recipe includes jujube – otherwise known as the red date. It’s choc-full of antioxidants and can apparently help to boost your immune system.

It also adds in the slightly less exotic but ever-reliable banana, because what porridge is complete without it?

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cheryl turns 35: How her look has evolved from the early Noughties to now

Cheryl turns 35: How her look has evolved from the early Noughties to now
[PIC] Penneys issue recall notice on Suzanne Jacksons Dripping Gold

[PIC] Penneys issue recall notice on Suzanne Jacksons Dripping Gold
Trouble sleeping in hot weather? Here are 7 expert-backed tips to try

Trouble sleeping in hot weather? Here are 7 expert-backed tips to try

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A public WARNING has been issued to stay out of the sun between THESE hours today

A public WARNING has been issued to stay out of the sun between THESE hours today
Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram

Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island

10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island