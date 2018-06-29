Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram

But people on the internet aren't happy about it...

From fingermouthing and rap squatting to pretending you’re an A-list celebrity that’s avoiding the paparazzi, Instagram has inspired a whole swathe of bizarre poses that have gathered momentum over the years.

But the latest selfie phenomenon might just be the most ridiculous one yet.

Whether you’ve realised it or not, fashion and beauty influencers have moved onto pastures new when it comes to finding the perfect Instagram angle – and now they’re deliberately trying to look like they have a migraine.

The idea is that you gently lift your hand to your temple and pull a slightly pained expression, like an agonising headache is coming on and you’ve just realised you left your Ibuprofen in the car. Amazingly, Instagrammers actually think it’s quite flattering – and it’s already catching on.

Kylie Jenner was one of the first to bring the pose to our attention, framing her face with her hands on her cover of the December issue of Love magazine.

Since then, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and many more models and influencers have all shared their love for the trend on social media.

Make-up artist Nam Vo is the woman responsible for coining the phrase ‘migraine pose’ — she started a hashtag #migrainepose with a parody post that’s been liked over 3,500 times.

She told Elle.com: “I love it because the beauty of your hands frame the face and give it more structure. I always make my models pose this way. It’s also a great time to show off your manicure.”

According to experts, the pose can also give the effect of an instant face lift, thanks to the subtle placement of the hands on the forehead.

Unsurprisingly, people who actually suffer from regular migraines – which can be painful, debilitating and cause nausea and blackouts – aren’t too happy about Instagrammers trivialising the health issue.

Many have taken to social media to call out the trend for making a fashion trend out of a serious health problem.

One Twitter user posted: “How insensitive do you have to be to belittle 40 million Americans? Migraine is not a fashion statement!”

“It’s not a trend, it’s not glamorous. It’s excruciating pain so bad you wish you could remove your eye or head. It’s nausea so bad that you throw up. It’s vertigo so bad you can’t walk. It’s missing out on everything,” added another.

This is my #migrainepose face @ELLEmagazine It’s not a trend, it’s not glamorous. It’s excruciating pain so bad you wish you could remove your eye o head. It’s nausea so bad that you throw up. It’s vertigo so bad you can’t walk. It’s missing out on everything #MHAM #migraine pic.twitter.com/McjMSbyj6V — ChronicMigraine Girl 🌈✨🌈 (@migrainesallday) June 27, 2018

For the record, my #migrainepose involves lying in bed, under covers, unable to move half of my body. — Allyson Wendt (@AllysonWendt) June 27, 2018

We have to agree, migraines aren’t glamorous – they’re a serious health problem that can be cripplingly agonising for anyone that’s unlucky enough to suffer from them.

Unfortunately, whether you agree with it or not, we’re pretty sure we’ll be seeing plenty more ‘chic headaches’ on our feed over the coming months.

